“Messi is like Michael Jordan” – Pep Guardiola admits he ‘owes’ Argentine superstar for Barcelona success

Former Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola has credited his success as a coach to PSG forward Lionel Messi.

During their time together at Barcelona, Messi and Guardiola were a hugely impressive player-and-coach duo. The two had a glittering trophy-laden partnership. Guardiola and Messi won two Champions Leagues and three La Liga titles along with nine other major honours.

And Guardiola has now heaped praise on the 34-year-old, comparing him to basketball legend Michael Jordan.

He told Ole (via BarcaUniversal):

“What does Messi mean? Everything, everything, Messi is like Michael Jordan,”

He continued,

“It’s like when Phil Jackson could feel that feeling that everything was flowing and there were no problems. I owe him a good bottle of wine to thank him for the contracts he allowed me to sign,”

The forward played 219 games under the current Manchester City boss, scoring 211 goals and contributing 94 assists.

The peak of Barcelona's most successful period came in Guardiola's last season in charge as the star broke the record for the most goals in a season.

FC Barcelona Fans Nation @fcbfn_live Pep Guardiola on Phil Foden and Jack Grealish watching Lionel Messi: "My advice is to continue to watch Messi. He is not bad. They have my permission." Pep Guardiola on Phil Foden and Jack Grealish watching Lionel Messi: "My advice is to continue to watch Messi. He is not bad. They have my permission." ❗️Pep Guardiola on Phil Foden and Jack Grealish watching Lionel Messi: "My advice is to continue to watch Messi. He is not bad. They have my permission." https://t.co/BvBRd4Cp32

He scored a record 73 goals in 60 appearances which was then unheard of in European football.

Guardiola then touched on the amazing squad of players he had at disposal during his four-year reign at the Nou Camp alongside the current PSG star.

He continued,

“We had an amazing group of players who helped him when we were together at Barcelona in those four years. There were a lot of stars at the right time and the right age for everyone, with Xavi, Carles Puyol and Andres Iniesta too.

He set another record during his time playing for the former Bayern Munich coach as he would win the Balon d'Or a record four times in a row, a feat that has never been replicated.

Guardiola believes that without the Argentinian, Blaugrana would not have hit the heights it did during his tenure at the club,

“There was unique chemistry. Without Messi, we would still have won. But, would we have won so much? No, impossible."

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Pep Guardiola on thr influence Lionel Messi has had on his career: "What does Messi signify? Everything. Everything. He knows that there was a group of incredible players who helped him when we were together at Barcelona in those four years." This via @DiarioOle Pep Guardiola on thr influence Lionel Messi has had on his career: "What does Messi signify? Everything. Everything. He knows that there was a group of incredible players who helped him when we were together at Barcelona in those four years." This via @DiarioOle. https://t.co/LGcVFc8Aio

Is Lionel Messi missing Barcelona?

There were emotional scenes when he said goodbye to Catalonia

The veteran striker left the Catalan giants last summer in a huge transfer to Ligue 1 side PSG.

To say he has encountered a difficult period would be to put it lightly as he has come nowhere close to the standards set at Barcelona.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT



🤷‍♂️ “He looks like he doesn’t want to be there. He doesn’t look like he even fits in.”



Darren Bent can’t believe the drop in Lionel Messi’s form since joining PSG. “I’m just expecting so much more!”🤷‍♂️ “He looks like he doesn’t want to be there. He doesn’t look like he even fits in.”Darren Bent can’t believe the drop in Lionel Messi’s form since joining PSG. “I’m just expecting so much more!” 😩🤷‍♂️ “He looks like he doesn’t want to be there. He doesn’t look like he even fits in.”Darren Bent can’t believe the drop in Lionel Messi’s form since joining PSG. 🇫🇷 https://t.co/jx0NGjA7Xx

He currently has seven goals and twelve assists in 25 games as a Parisian. He has come under fire from the French media for his somewhat lackluster performances.

He is being outshone by French superstar Kylian Mbappe and there have also been rumors of the Argentine returning to the Nou Camp in the near future.

