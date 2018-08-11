Messi or Ronaldo? - The grazing angle

Abhishek Mandal FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 2.90K // 11 Aug 2018, 21:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Pele Australian Tour Press Conference

Whenever the debate of "who is the Greatest Of All Time(G.O.A.T.)?" has arisen, we have always come across two names consistently for the last decade - Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. However, before them, we have had several players who were the best of their generations and are strong contenders for GOAT. The list of great footballers is a long one. That is why this sport is so popular across continents. However, when it comes to the debate of GOAT, we have Pele from Brazil, Diego Maradona from Argentina, Johan Cruyff from the Netherlands (then Holland), Alfredo Di Stefano from Spain as the prime nominees along with the LM10 and CR7.

Let's analyze the situations all these players were in and their stats across club and country.

1 / 8 NEXT