"Messi is more than a player" - Christian Karembeu explains why PSG star deserves more respect in France

Lionel Messi has endured a torrid start to life at PSG, with the attacker falling below his usual standard since leaving Barcelona for the Parisians last summer. Former Real Madrid midfielder Christian Karembeu has jumped to the Argentine's defense, however, explaining why he needs to be respected in France.

Despite not having reached the top of his game at PSG, Lionel Messi's impact on both the club and the entire French league cannot be overlooked. His presence has attracted more people to the division and boosted its market value. For this very reason, Christian Karembeu believes the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is important and should be respected in the country.

He was quoted as saying, as per Spanish publication AS: "When Messi plays, everything is always full wherever he goes. It happens here in France.

"He is a sensational player, but he is also an attraction for the French League. Messi is more than a player. In France we have to respect this boy more, because he attracts people. He is very important."

It's an open secret that Lionel Messi's relationship with PSG fans leaves a lot to be desired right now. Things broke down between the two parties after a section of the fans booed the Argentine during a Ligue 1 clash with Bordeaux in March. That was shortly after the Parisians were eliminated from the Champions League round of 16 by Real Madrid.

Christian Karembeu claims the gesture was a mistake from the supporters, urging them to show the Argentine affection instead to see him stand out on the pitch.

GOAL @goal A section of PSG home supporters are booing Lionel Messi every time he touches the ball A section of PSG home supporters are booing Lionel Messi every time he touches the ball 😦 https://t.co/icRKSgGOwN

He said: "You can never whistle at Messi , because he's a crack. It's a mistake made by the fans, because Messi always needs affection and if the public offers him affection, he will end up standing out. It wasn't easy for him to leave Barcelona."

Will the attacker bounce back at PSG next season?

Lionel Messi's numbers for PSG so far this season

The Argentine has had a difficult time converting chances this season, with his total goal tally standing at nine goals in 32 appearances across all competitions. This includes a paltry four goals in 24 Ligue matches and five in seven Champions League games.

He's however, had a slightly better outing in the goal creation department, managing 13 assists. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner will be looking forward to helping the club claim more trophies next season, having only won the Ligue 1 title this term.

