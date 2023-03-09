Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra has described why he prefers Cristiano Ronaldo to Paris Saint-Germain's Lionel Messi. Speaking on Rio Ferdinand's FIVE YouTube channel, the Frenchman lauded his former teammate's work ethic.

Evra said:

I want to explain why I say Ronaldo, it's not because he's our brother. It's because I love his work ethic. I feel like Messi, god just gave him talent and said to go play with those kids. Cristiano had to work for it, even if he had the talent, he had to work for it. I think if Messi had the same work ethic as Cristiano, Messi would probably have 15 Ballon d'Ors today. I just love people that work hard and that's why I pick Cristiano and I know after the World Cup they say now the GOAT is Messi or whatever but Ronaldo is different level. If someone picks Messi I will agree with him but it's just that we have a different opinion, we just have to be blessed and grateful that we played with those players. There's no wrong answer."

Evra and Ronaldo enjoyed three and a half successful seasons as teammates. The pair won two Premier League titles and also won the UEFA Champions League once.

Despite the Portuguese attacker's highly successful career, most fans will side with the PSG star when it comes to the title of GOAT. The Argentine achieved unprecedented success at Barcelona for over 15 years before moving to PSG. He also led Argentina to a Copa America victory in 2021 before the elusive World Cup victory in 2022.

PSG face potential UEFA sanctions over Messi and Mbappe wages

The Argentine superstar is set to be a free agent in the upcoming summer.

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe's wages could serve as a problem for PSG's financial situation. According to Spanish outlet Diario AS, the Ligue 1 giants could be subject to expulsion from the Champions League if they continue to breach Financial Fair Play regulations.

The French side were one of 10 clubs fined by UEFA for breaching FFP regulations for the 2020-21 season. They had posted three consecutive seasons of losses of over €30 million and were subjected to a massive €55 million fine.

Les Parisiens signed the former Barcelona star on a two-year deal in the 2021-22 season, making him the highest-paid player in the world. They broke the record with a three-year contract for Mbappe, who reportedly earns €50 million per year.

