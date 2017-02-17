Top 10 players with the best minutes-to-goals ratio in the UEFA Champions League

Karim Benzema moved up the list with his 51st goal in the Champions League, but where are Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi?

by Anirudh Menon Top 5 / Top 10 17 Feb 2017, 16:48 IST

The UEFA Champions League has seen many great goalscorers, and with Karim Benzema powering in a header and improving his mins/goal ratio considerably, we take a fresh look at the top 10 strikers ranking them on the basis of the minutes they have taken to score each goal. As you would assume, the man with the least minutes taken is no. 1

The minimum criteria is that the player should have scored at least 20 goals in the Champions League proper – not as easy a task as the number suggests. If you really think 20 is too low, that’s because Messrs. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have spoilt you and skewed your perception of what is normal.

All stats via the good folk at Opta

10. Robin Van Persie – 145 mins/goal

Goals Scored – 25

Robin van Persie would surely have had more goals if he had remained fully fit for the vast majority of his early career. The majority of RVP’ s 25 Champions League goals came whilst clad in the red and white of Arsenal, but one of his best strikes did come while he wore the red of Manchester United

9. David Trezeguet – 143 mins/goal:

Goals scored – 29

The Frenchman was a key component of the majestic Juventus sides of the late 90’s and early 00’s. Combining with the little genius Alessandro Del Piero, he was the lethal cutting edge of one of Europe’s best sides at the time. His 29 goals came at a rapid rate of one every 143 minutes