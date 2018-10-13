Messi vs Ronaldo: Ballon d’Or awards, goals, penalties, hat-tricks, honors

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 83 // 13 Oct 2018, 19:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Previews - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Argentina's Lionel Messi and Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo have been at the center of modern football's most debated conversation: Who is the greatest of all time?

The arguments have been made by fans, pundits and football players alike and is yet to see a conclusion as the two aces continue their exploits in football.

In the course of their careers, Messi has remained at Barcelona while Ronaldo moved on initially from Manchester United and then from La Liga giants Real Madrid to join Italian club Juventus this summer.

When the question of who was better was asked to Ronaldo during his stint at Real Madrid, the Portuguese replied, "You cannot compare a Ferrari with a Porsche because it's a different engine. You cannot compare them. He does the best things for Barcelona, I do the best things for Madrid."

Here, we take a look at how the strikers compare in Ballon d’Or awards, goals, penalties, hat-tricks, honors.

#1 Ballon d'Or history

The duo shares the record for the most Ballon d'Or wins in the history of football, with five awards each. Europe's highest and oldest honor has been presented by France Football every year since 1956.

The winner of the award is determined by 173 journalists around the world, who vote for the most deserving player. The list of nominees, however, is compiled by the editorial staff of the French publication.

However, when France Football announced their thirty-man shortlist for the Ballon d'Or on Monday, Cristiano Ronaldo became the only player to have been nominated for the award a record fifteen times (between 2004 to 2018).

Argentina and Barcelona ace Lionel Messi follows in second place as he was nominated for the thirteenth time (between 2006 and 2018).

The thirty-man nominee list includes - Sergio Aguero, Alisson Becker, Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema, Edinson Cavani, Thibaut Courtois, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kevin De Bruyne, Roberto Firmino, Diego Godin, Antoine Griezmann, Eden Hazard, Isco, Harry Kane, N’Golo Kante, Hugo Lloris, Mario Mandzukic, Sadio Mane, Marcelo, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Luka Modric, Neymar, Jan Oblak, Paul Pogba, Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Ramos, Mohamed Salah, Luis Suarez, and Raphael Varane.

Whether one of the two aces will break the record for the most Ballon d'Or awards with a sixth win remains to be seen, as this year's edition has witnessed an array of new favorites.

The winner of the award will be announced on December 3 in the French capital.

1 / 3 NEXT