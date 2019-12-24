Messi vs Ronaldo in the decade that was 2010-2019

Lionel Messi (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo left a more indelible mark on the decade that was 2010-2019 than any other player during this time span.

The all-time scorer in Liga history with 432 goals, Messi recently overtook Ronaldo's erstwhile record of 34 Liga hat-tricks. Following a belated start to the 2019-20 season, Messi became the first player to score in 16 consecutive Liga seasons and 15 in the Champions League, as well as the first to score against 34 different opponents in the latter competition.

Ronaldo is the Champions League's all-time top-scorer with 128 goals scored against 33 different opponent teams.

Let us now do a comparative analysis of the duo's performances in various competitions during the decade:

#1 Domestic leagues

Messi (left) and Ronaldo

Messi's tally of 369 domestic league goals (all for Barcelona in the LaLiga) during the decade is 34 goals ahead of Ronaldo's tally of 335 achieved for two clubs - Real Madrid (304) and Juventus (31).

The Argentinian's domestic tally during this period is a standalone number that is more than 50 ahead of the second-best tally of goals in the Spanish top-flight - Ronaldo (311).

During this period, Messi won the Pichichi award (top-scorer in a season) on a record 6 occasions, doing so in 2010, 2012, 2013, 2017, 2018 and 2019. Ronaldo during this same period has top-scored in a domestic league on 3 occasions - 2011, 2014 and 2015 (all for Real Madrid in the LaLiga).

In this decade, Messi has won the domestic league title on 7 occasions (all for Barcelona), compared to Ronaldo's tally of 3 which comprises 2 Liga triumphs with Real Madrid and 1 Serie A triumph with Juventus.

WINNER: Messi

#2 Champions League

Ronaldo (left) and Messi

Ronaldo's Champions League tally of 108 goals during the decade is 19 clear of Lionel Messi's 95.

During this period, Ronaldo has been the top-scorer in a Champions League season on 6 occasions while Messi has done so on 5 occasions.

Ronaldo has won European club football's blue riband event times (all for Real Madrid) during the decade, compared to Messi's 2 triumphs.

WINNER: Ronaldo

