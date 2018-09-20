Messi vs Ronaldo: The debate for the 2018-19 season has already begun

When Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid for Juventus, some had hoped that the rivalry would die down and that the comparisons would stop. But that is not happening any time soon.

Let's look at 5 reasons why the debate is continuing for the 2018-19 season as well:

#1 Lionel Messi was not even in the nominees for the FIFA Best Player award

Lionel Messi scored 34 league goals and assisted 12 goals in the LaLiga last season and took home the Pichichi, while also leading Barcelona to a domestic league and cup double. Ronaldo scored 26 goals and had 5 assists in the league, but was instrumental in Real Madrid winning the Champions League for the third season in a row.

The debate will continue to rage on, but the Champions League is the most prestigious club competition in Europe and delivering success there means delivering at the highest level. But, an argument can be made with respect to both Luka Modric and Mohamed Salah. Modric was the best player at the World Cup, but was not consistent throughout the season with Zidane not even starting him against PSG and Juventus. Salah, was the highest goalscorer in the Premier League, but Liverpool finished 3rd in the league and were runners-up in the Champions League. Egypt failed to progress past the group stage and you could clearly see why some people believe that Messi should have been there amongst the nominees.

#2 The domestic league versus the Champions League debate

As already mentioned in the first point, this is a topic which has sparked fierce conversations amongst coaches, players and fans alike. While for some coaches such as Zidane, winning the domestic league is the most important as it signifies consistency over a longer period of time. Some players and clubs have prioritized the Champions League in favour of the Premier League, as seen in the past with Chelsea and Real Madrid as well in recent years. Winning the Champions League is seen as the ultimate glory for some and to achieve that they are even willing to give less importance to the domestic league.

As seen in the past two or three years, Real Madrid have consistently kept Ronaldo only for the big LaLiga matches and save him for the Champions League clashes. As a result, their league performance has suffered winning only once out of those three years. Leo Messi, might not have won the Champions League this year as Barcelona had a bad day when it mattered the most, but it does not take away from the fact that he was the most consistent player week in and out.

