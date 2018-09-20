Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Messi vs Ronaldo: The debate for the 2018-19 season has already begun

Vishal
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
983   //    20 Sep 2018, 23:09 IST

FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2014

When Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid for Juventus, some had hoped that the rivalry would die down and that the comparisons would stop. But that is not happening any time soon.

Let's look at 5 reasons why the debate is continuing for the 2018-19 season as well:

#1 Lionel Messi was not even in the nominees for the FIFA Best Player award

Lionel Messi scored 34 league goals and assisted 12 goals in the LaLiga last season and took home the Pichichi, while also leading Barcelona to a domestic league and cup double. Ronaldo scored 26 goals and had 5 assists in the league, but was instrumental in Real Madrid winning the Champions League for the third season in a row.

The debate will continue to rage on, but the Champions League is the most prestigious club competition in Europe and delivering success there means delivering at the highest level. But, an argument can be made with respect to both Luka Modric and Mohamed Salah. Modric was the best player at the World Cup, but was not consistent throughout the season with Zidane not even starting him against PSG and Juventus. Salah, was the highest goalscorer in the Premier League, but Liverpool finished 3rd in the league and were runners-up in the Champions League. Egypt failed to progress past the group stage and you could clearly see why some people believe that Messi should have been there amongst the nominees.

#2 The domestic league versus the Champions League debate

As already mentioned in the first point, this is a topic which has sparked fierce conversations amongst coaches, players and fans alike. While for some coaches such as Zidane, winning the domestic league is the most important as it signifies consistency over a longer period of time. Some players and clubs have prioritized the Champions League in favour of the Premier League, as seen in the past with Chelsea and Real Madrid as well in recent years. Winning the Champions League is seen as the ultimate glory for some and to achieve that they are even willing to give less importance to the domestic league.

As seen in the past two or three years, Real Madrid have consistently kept Ronaldo only for the big LaLiga matches and save him for the Champions League clashes. As a result, their league performance has suffered winning only once out of those three years. Leo Messi, might not have won the Champions League this year as Barcelona had a bad day when it mattered the most, but it does not take away from the fact that he was the most consistent player week in and out.


1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Barcelona Football Juventus FC Football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Football Top 5/Top 10 La Liga Teams Serie A Teams
Vishal
ANALYST
Avid sports follower, Passionate fan of Football, Cricket, Hockey, Tennis and Pro-Wrestling
5 European Club Records that Messi or Ronaldo have not...
RELATED STORY
5 players who can top the European scorers chart in the...
RELATED STORY
4 Top Favourites To Win The Champions' League Title In...
RELATED STORY
Top 10 contenders for the Champions League Golden Boot
RELATED STORY
5 superstars who could score more goals than Cristiano...
RELATED STORY
Four players we can expect a lot from by the end of the...
RELATED STORY
5 young players who will light up the Champions League
RELATED STORY
5 Champions League group stages matches you must not miss
RELATED STORY
The 5 highest paid (weekly wages) footballers in the...
RELATED STORY
Messi or Ronaldo? - The grazing angle
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 2
02 Oct HOF MAN 10:25 PM Hoffenheim vs Manchester City
02 Oct JUV YOU 10:25 PM Juventus vs Young Boys
03 Oct OLY SHA 12:30 AM Olympique Lyonnais vs Shakhtar Donetsk
03 Oct CSK REA 12:30 AM CSKA Moskva vs Real Madrid
03 Oct ROM VIK 12:30 AM Roma vs Viktoria Plzeň
03 Oct MAN VAL 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Valencia
03 Oct BAY AJA 12:30 AM Bayern München vs Ajax
03 Oct AEK BEN 12:30 AM AEK Athens vs Benfica
03 Oct PSG CRV 10:25 PM PSG vs Crvena Zvezda
03 Oct LOK SCH 10:25 PM Lokomotiv Moskva vs Schalke 04
04 Oct ATL CLU 12:30 AM Atlético Madrid vs Brugge
04 Oct BOR MON 12:30 AM Borussia Dortmund vs Monaco
04 Oct TOT BAR 12:30 AM Tottenham vs Barcelona
04 Oct PSV INT 12:30 AM PSV vs Internazionale
04 Oct NAP LIV 12:30 AM Napoli vs Liverpool
04 Oct POR GAL 12:30 AM Porto vs Galatasaray
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us