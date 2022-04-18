"Messi does not want to be there" - French journalist slams PSG superstar's performance against Marseille 

French journalist Nabil Djellit was not impressed by the performance put in by Lionel Messi during Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)'s 2-1 win over Olympique Marseille.

The 34-year-old forward had yet another game in which he failed to make any goal contributions to his name.

This did not go down well with Nabil Djellit, who suggested that the Argentine skipper does not want to be in France. Djellit took to Twitter to say the following:

"This match confirms what I've been thinking from the start... Messi doesn't want to be there. To say he's erased tonight is an understatement."

Lionel Messi has shown a glimmer of good form in recent weeks. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner secured a hat-trick of assists against Clermont Foot last weekend.

The forward also scored a goal against FC Lorient in an emphatic 5-1 win earlier this month.

Despite not scoring on the night, it is worth pointing out that Messi had two goals disallowed in the first half. The disallowed goals did not come back to haunt PSG as they secured a narrow 2-1 win over their Ligue 1 rivals.

Goals from Kylian Mbappe and Neymar were enough for the Parisian giants to secure all three points on the night.

The win takes Mauricio Pochettino's side one step closer to winning the Ligue 1 title this season. They are currently 15 points clear of second-placed Marseille with six games remaining in the season.

Lionel Messi's move to PSG has not been a success

There are good reasons for journalists like Nabil Djellit to be unhappy with Messi's performances this season.

The 34-year-old joined PSG last summer on a free transfer from Barcelona. However, things have not gone as per plans for the Argentine forward.

As things stand, Lionel Messi has scored eight goals and provided 13 assists for the Parisian giants across all competitions. However, only three of those goals have come in the league.

The rest were scored in the Champions League, which also ended in the Round of 16 stage after losing to Real Madrid.

PSG were also knocked out of the Coupe de France by OGC Nice in the Round of 16 stage back in January.

Messi currently has another year remaining on his current contract at PSG. The former Barcelona superstar signed a two-year deal at Paris Saint-Germain and also has the option of extending his contract by another year.

