×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Mesut Ozil and Aaron Ramsey could return for Arsenal this weekend: Unai Emery

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
314   //    15 Dec 2018, 11:40 IST

Arsenal FC v Leicester City - Premier League
Arsenal FC v Leicester City - Premier League

What's the story?

Midfielders Mesut Ozil and Aaron Ramsey could return to the Arsenal squad for the team's clash against Southampton on Sunday, said boss Unai Emery.

In case you didn't know...

The roles of the two midfielders have changed this season as Ramsey has been linked with a move away from the Emirates while Ozil has been out with a back injury.

The German playmaker missed games against Vorskla, North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Huddersfield Town, prompting several fans to question Ozil's role in the team and Emery's tactical plans for him.

Ramsey, on the other hand, will be a free agent at the end of the season, after Arsenal withdrew their offer of a contract extension despite the Welshman claiming he was ready to sign a new deal.

The heart of the matter

Ahead of the game, Emery has revealed that the two midfielders could make their return this weekend.

The Gunners boss said (via Sky Sports), "Ozil was good tonight. I think after his injuries, he is coming back with good work and today he performed."

Advertisement

"I watched matches from Southampton and they have very good players and it's a surprise to me that they are in this position."

"They changed the coach but they have the same players."

"We know Sunday is a very difficult match for us, with their supporters and because they need to win for the three points, but it's very important for us too."

Emery also spoke about Koscielny's potential return to the Premier League squad this weekend saying, "Today is another step for him, for us. We need to know tomorrow and on Saturday how he'll be feeling after this match to see if we can use him on Sunday."

"Every big injury can give the player different moments, longer in time or shorter."

"For Koscielny, his recovery is good and all Arsenal supporters and the player can be happy."

What's next?

The Gunners will look to extend their 22-game unbeaten run when they travel to St. Mary's tomorrow.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Aaron Ramsey Mesut Ozil Unai Emery
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Mesut Ozil or Aaron Ramsey: Who Should Play as Arsenal's...
RELATED STORY
Should Arsenal really fight to keep Aaron Ramsey? 
RELATED STORY
5 Arsenal players who may have no future under Unai Emery
RELATED STORY
Has Unai Emery made Arsenal title challengers?
RELATED STORY
Arsenal: 5 Things We've Learned From Unai Emery and What...
RELATED STORY
4 Arsenal players who could leave next summer
RELATED STORY
Arsenal Transfer News: Mesut Ozil's club future...
RELATED STORY
Unai Emery's take on Mesut Ozil
RELATED STORY
3 clubs that Aaron Ramsey could join after his Arsenal...
RELATED STORY
Are Arsenal right to let Aaron Ramsey leave?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 17
Today MAN EVE 06:00 PM Manchester City vs Everton
Today CRY LEI 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Leicester City
Today HUD NEW 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Newcastle
Today TOT BUR 08:30 PM Tottenham vs Burnley
Today WAT CAR 08:30 PM Watford vs Cardiff City
Today WOL AFC 08:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs AFC Bournemouth
Today FUL WES 11:00 PM Fulham vs West Ham
Tomorrow BRI CHE 07:00 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea
Tomorrow SOU ARS 07:00 PM Southampton vs Arsenal
Tomorrow LIV MAN 09:30 PM Liverpool vs Manchester United
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us