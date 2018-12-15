Mesut Ozil and Aaron Ramsey could return for Arsenal this weekend: Unai Emery

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 314 // 15 Dec 2018, 11:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Arsenal FC v Leicester City - Premier League

What's the story?

Midfielders Mesut Ozil and Aaron Ramsey could return to the Arsenal squad for the team's clash against Southampton on Sunday, said boss Unai Emery.

In case you didn't know...

The roles of the two midfielders have changed this season as Ramsey has been linked with a move away from the Emirates while Ozil has been out with a back injury.

The German playmaker missed games against Vorskla, North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Huddersfield Town, prompting several fans to question Ozil's role in the team and Emery's tactical plans for him.

Ramsey, on the other hand, will be a free agent at the end of the season, after Arsenal withdrew their offer of a contract extension despite the Welshman claiming he was ready to sign a new deal.

The heart of the matter

Ahead of the game, Emery has revealed that the two midfielders could make their return this weekend.

The Gunners boss said (via Sky Sports), "Ozil was good tonight. I think after his injuries, he is coming back with good work and today he performed."

Advertisement

"I watched matches from Southampton and they have very good players and it's a surprise to me that they are in this position."

"They changed the coach but they have the same players."

"We know Sunday is a very difficult match for us, with their supporters and because they need to win for the three points, but it's very important for us too."

Emery also spoke about Koscielny's potential return to the Premier League squad this weekend saying, "Today is another step for him, for us. We need to know tomorrow and on Saturday how he'll be feeling after this match to see if we can use him on Sunday."

"Every big injury can give the player different moments, longer in time or shorter."

"For Koscielny, his recovery is good and all Arsenal supporters and the player can be happy."

What's next?

The Gunners will look to extend their 22-game unbeaten run when they travel to St. Mary's tomorrow.

Advertisement