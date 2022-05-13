Metz vs Angers Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th May 2022

Metz invite Angers to Stade Saint-Symphorien in Ligue 1 action on Saturday.

With two games to go in the French top-flight, the hosts are desperate to retain their top-flight status. They are in 19th place in the standings at the moment, so they can climb to safety if 17th-placed Lorient lose both of their remaining games.

This is a must-win game for the home side as they face champions PSG in their final game of the season. They will be hoping to secure a place in the relegation play-offs and they took a step towards that objective with a 3-2 win over Lyon last time around.

Angers, already assured of a place in the top-flight next season, have nothing much to play for in this game and might choose to give fringe players a start here. They secured their first league win since March as they defeated Bordeaux 4-1 at home last week.

Metz vs Angers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 50th meeting between the two sides across all competitions. They have been closely matched in the 49 meetings so far, with the visitors enjoying a 20-16 lead in wins. In total, 13 meetings between the two sides have ended in draws.

The hosts have just one win to their name since 2017. Angers have six wins in that period and just one game has ended in a draw.

Metz have scored the fewest goals in the league (34) alongside Lorient while the visitors have the seventh-worst attacking record in the league with 42 goals.

Les Grenats have scored just one goal from the penalty spot in the league this term, while only Marseille (10) have scored more from penalties this season than Angers (8).

Metz lead the league in terms of interceptions (13.3 per game) and have also committed more fouls than any other side in the league (13.5 per game).

Metz have seen under 2.5 goals in seven of their last eight home matches against Angers in all competitions.

Metz have recorded the fewest shots on target this season (3.1 per game) while Angers have fared slightly better with 3.6 shots on target per game.

Metz vs Angers Prediction

Scoring goals has been a problem for the two sides this season, with the hosts failing to score in five of their last nine home games in the league. Angers have failed to score in three of their last six away games.

Metz have struggled to secure a win against Les Noirs et Blancs since 2017 but will be hoping that they can obtain a positive result at home this time around. Taking into consideration the form of the two sides, the game is expected to end in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Metz 1-1 Angers

Metz vs Angers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Under 2.5.

Tip 3: Metz to score in the second half - Yes. (Metz have scored more than half of their goals in the second half while Angers have conceded roughly 60% of their goals in the second half)

Tip 4: Yellow cards - Over/under 1.5 - Over 1.5.

