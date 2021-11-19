Metz vs Bordeaux prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22 

Metz will welcome Bordeaux to the Stade Municipal Saint-Symphorien for a matchday 14 fixture in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a goalless draw away to Olympique Marseille before the international break.

Bordeaux fought valiantly in a 3-2 defeat to PSG on home turf. Kylian Mbappe provided two assists for Neymar before getting on the scoresheet to give the visitors a two-goal lead. However, two late goals from the hosts made the scoreline more respectable.

This will be a relegation six-pointer between two sides currently in the dropzone. Bordeaux sit in 18th place on 12 points while Metz are bottom of the table and have managed just eight points from 13 matches.

Metz vs Bordeaux Head-to-Head

Bordeaux have 14 wins from their last 25 matches against Metz. Six games ended in a draw while Sunday's hosts were victorious on five occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in February when second-half goals from Thomas Delaine and Vagner helped Metz complete a 2-1 comeback victory away from home.

Both sides have been in poor form this season and it is no surprise to see them both battling against relegation.

Metz form guide: D-D-L-L-L

Bordeaux form guide: L-W-D-D-L

Metz vs Bordeaux Team News

Metz

Habib Maiga (calf), Matthieu Udol (ACL), Sikou Niakate (muscle), Vincent Pajot (hip) and Manuel Cabit (leg) have all been sidelined with injuries.

Jemerson is suspended due to the red card he received in the draw with Marseille.

Injuries: Habib Maiga, Matthieu Udol, Sikou Niakate, Vincent Pajot, Manuel Cabit

Suspension: Jemerson

Bordeaux

Laurent Koscielny (thigh), Ui-Jo Hwang (ankle) and Paul Baysse (ACL) are all unavailable due to injuries. Issouf Sissokho has resumed training after his injury but may not be a part of the match. Mexer is also a doubt for the game.

Injuries: Laurent Koscielny, Ui-Jo Hwang, Paul Baysse

Doubtful: Issouf Sissokho, Mexer

Suspension: None

Metz vs Bordeaux Predicted XI

Metz predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Alexandre Oukidja (GK); Dylan Bronn, Kiki Kouyate, Sofiane Alakouch; Thomas Delaine, Boubacar Traore, Kevin N’Doram, Fabien Centonze; Farid Boulaya, Ibrahima Niane, Nicolas De Preville

Bordeaux Predicted XI (4-3-3): Benoit Costil (GK); Ricardo Mangas, Enock Kwateng, Stian Gregersen, Timothee Pembele; Jean Onana, Otavio, Yacine Adli; Alberth Elis, Jimmy Briand, Javairo Dilrosun

Metz vs Bordeaux Prediction

The threat of potential relegation is likely to weigh heavily on both sets of players and this could see them apply more caution to their game.

Metz have been particularly poor in their own patch, while their historic struggles against Bordeaux mean there is not much hope for the basement side. We are backing the visitors to secure a narrow victory in a low-scoring game.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Metz 0-1 Bordeaux

Edited by Shardul Sant