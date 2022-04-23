Metz vs Brest Prediction and Betting tips | 24th April 2022

Ligue 1 returns this weekend and will see Metz host Brest at the Stade Saint Symphorien on Sunday afternoon in the 34th matchday of the French top-flight.

Metz are in poor form at the moment and are inching towards Ligue 2 football for the first time since the 2018-19 season. They were beaten 1-0 by fellow relegation battlers Lorient in their last game, with their opponents scoring a late winner after the hosts had squandered multiple opportunities to take the lead.

Metz sit rock-bottom in Ligue 1 with just 24 points from 33 games. They are eight points away from safety and will be looking to reduce that gap with a win this weekend.

Brest have had mixed results of late, picking up four wins, four draws and two losses in their last 10 games. However, they beat Olympique Lyonnais 2-1 earlier this week, with Irvin Cardona scoring the winner after their opponents had leveled the scores midway through the second half.

The visitors now sit 11th in the league table with 42 points from 33 games. They will look to build on their latest result this weekend and advance in the table.

Metz vs Brest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark the 20th meeting between Metz and Brest. The hosts have won eight of their previous meetings while the visitors have won five times. There have been six draws between the two teams.

The hosts have the worst run of form in the French top-flight at the moment, going winless in their last 12 games.

Brest are unbeaten in their last five games against Metz, winning three times and drawing the other two.

Metz have scored just 29 goals in Ligue 1 this season, the fewest in the division.

Brest have kept just one clean sheet in their last nine away games across all competitions.

Metz vs Brest Prediction

Metz are on a 12-game winless run and have failed to score any goals in seven of those games. They have the worst home record in Ligue 1 at the moment, winning just one of 16 games at the Stade Saint Symphorien.

Brest's latest result ended a run of back-to-back winless outings. However, two of their last three league wins have come on the road and they will be looking to pick up another away victory.

The hosts are in abysmal form and could suffer another defeat this weekend.

Prediction: Metz 1-2 Brest

Metz vs Brest Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Brest

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have managed to hit the back of the net in five of Brest's last six games)

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (The last two matchups between the sides have produced over 2.5 goals after failing to do so in their six meetings prior)

