Metz vs Clermont prediction and betting tips | 17th April 2022

Metz and Clermont will battle for three points in a Ligue 1 fixture between two strugglers on Sunday.

The home side fell to a 3-1 defeat away to Bordeaux last Sunday despite going into the break ahead thanks to Didier Lamkel's 10th-minute strike. A second-half fightback from Les Girondins saw them claim a comfortable victory in the clash between the bottom two.

Clermont were whitewashed in a 6-1 defeat to runaway leaders PSG on home turf last weekend. Kylian Mbappe and Neymar both starred with hat-tricks for the capital side.

The defeat left the newly-promoted side in 17th spot and they are just one point above the dropzone. Metz sit at the bottom of the table, making Sunday's clash an important relegation six-pointer.

Metz vs Clermont Head-to-Head

Clermont Foot have eight wins from their last 18 matches against Metz. Six matches ended in a share of the spoils, while Sunday's hosts were victorious on four occasions.

Clermont Foot are currently on a five-game losing streak in the league and have managed just one win in their last eight Ligue 1 fixtures.

Metz have won just one of their last 23 home league matches and are the worst performing team in the French top-flight this season.

Clermont have the worst defense in the league over the last five league matches (18 goals conceded). Metz have the second worst defense in this time (13 goals conceded).

Metz have averaged 2.87 goals per game in their home matches this term and are winless in their last five games against Ligue 1 new-comers.

Metz vs Clermont Prediction

Metz are in danger of ending their three-year stint in the French top-flight and will need to turn things around if they are to avoid relegation.

Clermont, for their part, have paid the price for a recent poor run of form which has put them on the cusp of an immediate return to Ligue 2 after their first-ever season in Ligue 1.

The two sides have highly porous defenses that struggle to shut opponents out, and that trend could be set to continue. With potential relegation on the line, neither team are likely to play cautiously and could go all out for the win.

We are backing the spoils to be shared in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Metz 2-2 Clermont

Metz vs Clermont Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw (The two sides are likely to cancel each other out in the relegation six-pointer).

Tip 2 - Both teams to score (Each of the last five clashes between the sides have seen each team find the back of the net).

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches involving Clermont have seen at least three or more goals scored).

