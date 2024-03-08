Metz vs Clermont Prediction and Betting Tips | March 10 2024

It’s a battle of strugglers in Ligue 1 this Sunday (March 10), as Metz play host to Clermont at the Stade Saint-Symphorien.

This will be a clash of Ligue 1’s bottom two sides, as Clermont currently prop up the table in 18th, while Metz sit one place above them in 17th. A win for the away side will bring them level with their hosts on points, though, so can they do it?

We will find out this Sunday.

Metz vs Clermont Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The last time these sides met was just a few weeks ago in a Coupe de France match. That game ended 1-1 and saw Clermont triumph on penalties. Before that, though, you have to go back to January 2019 to find the last time Clermont came out on top against Metz.

Last weekend was a banner one for Metz, who finally broke a lengthy winless streak that dated back to November 26 and took in ten games. They defeated Nantes 0-2 with a pair of second half goals, giving them hope of survival.

Clermont, meanwhile, have not won since January 14. Coincidentally, that win also came over Nantes, but since then, they have collected just three points from a possible 15 and most recently suffered a hammering at the hands of Marseille.

While neither of these sides has the absolute worst defence in Ligue 1 – that award goes to Lorient, who have conceded 45 – they still let in plenty of goals. Notably, Clermont have a worrying goal difference of -24, making any hopes of them staying up even slimmer.

While Clermont have been profligate all season and have also taken some bad losses at times, they are one of only eight teams to take points from league leaders Paris St. Germain this season. They secured a surprising 0-0 draw with them back in September.

Metz vs Clermont Prediction

This is probably the last chance saloon for Clermont, as if they cannot beat or even take a point from their nearest rivals, survival will seem incredibly far away.

Unfortunately, they are probably heading to the Stade Saint-Symphorien at the absolute worst time. Metz finally broke their horrible winless run last weekend and actually played well against Nantes, and that should give them some confidence here.

With Clermont still being awful in front of goal, it’s hard to see them breaking metz down – meaning if the home side can get a goal, especially early, this could be their game to lose.

Prediction: Metz 1-0 Clermont

Metz vs Clermont Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Metz win.

Tip 2: Game to feature fewer than 2.5 goals – Yes (Metz’s last three games with Clermont have seen fewer than 2.5 goals).

Tip 3: Metz to keep a clean sheet – Yes (Clermont are Ligue 1’s worst side in front of goal having scored just 17 this season).