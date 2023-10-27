Metz vs Le Havre Prediction and Betting Tips | October 29th 2023

Metz face off with Le Havre in a Ligue 1 game at the Stade Saint-Symphorien this Sunday.

Metz are currently struggling for traction in Ligue 1 and find themselves in 16th place, while newly-promoted Le Havre have climbed up into the safety of 11th position for now at least.

So which one of these sides will come out on top this weekend?

Metz vs Le Havre Head-to-Head and Betting Tips

The last six meetings between Metz and Le Havre all took place in Ligue 2, and results have tended to favor Le Havre. They have beaten their hosts in three of those six meetings and have not suffered a defeat to Metz since May 2014.

Metz are currently in the midst of a genuinely horrible run of form. They have lost their last four games, and have only scored once during that period, in a 2-1 loss to league leaders Monaco last weekend.

Worryingly for Metz, their defense has looked painfully open this season, as only two sides have conceded more goals than their total of 16.

Le Havre’s recent form has been highly concerning too. They haven’t won in three, but more worryingly, they have not scored a single goal in that sequence either. In fact, they have drawn a blank in four of their last five league games.

Despite their low-scoring ways, Le Havre’s Nabil Alioui is currently joint 5th in Ligue 1’s scoring charts, having scored four goals in eight starts thus far.

Metz vs Le Havre Prediction

Both of these sides have been struggling for traction recently, meaning anything could happen in this game. Both teams will be hopeful of a positive result, but will also be concerned about suffering another setback.

Given the recent form of both teams, it’s unlikely that we’ll see many goals here, and both teams may play a cautious game, looking to avoid defeat rather than to win outright.

With that all considered, a draw is the probable outcome here. The big question is whether anyone will be able to find the back of the net, and thus, we expect a goalless stalemate.

Prediction: Metz 0-0 Le Havre

Metz vs Le Havre Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Draw.

Tip 2: Game to feature less than 1.5 goals – Yes (Le Havre have not scored in three games, while Metz have scored just once in their last four).

Tip 3: Le Havre to receive at least two yellow cards – Yes (Le Havre have received a total of 13 yellow cards and two red cards in their opening nine games).