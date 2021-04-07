Metz vs Lille prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21 

Metz will welcome Lille to the Stade Saint Symphorien on Friday for a matchday 32 fixture in Ligue 1.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 5-4 defeat on penalties against Monaco in the Coupe de France on Tuesday. Both sides could not be separated during regular time and needed the lottery of a penalty shootout.

Before that they had suffered an embarrassing 4-0 defeat to the same opponents in the league on Saturday.

Lille picked up a memorable 1-0 victory away to Paris Saint-Germain in a top-of-the-table clash. The foul-tempered game was decided by a first-half strike from Jonathan David.

That victory saw Christopher Galtier's side climb to the summit of the standings with a three-point advantage. Metz are comfortable in mid-table, having accumulated 42 points from 31 games.

Metz vs Lille Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on 21 occasions in the past and Lille have a much better record in previous games.

Les Dogues were victorious on 13 occasions, while Metz have two wins to their name. The sides shared the spoils on six previous occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in September 2020 when a late strike by Luis Araujo was enough to give Lille a 1-0 home win.

Metz have been in poor form of late and are winless in their last four games in all competitions. Lille's victory over PSG halted their run of three games without a win in all competitions.

Metz form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-D-W

Lille form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-D-W

Metz vs Lille Team News

Metz

The hosts have five players sidelined through injury. Vincent Pajot (Achilles tendon), Warren Tchimbembe (meniscus), Opa Nguette (muscle), Ibrahima Niane (ACL) and Manuel Cabit (leg) are all unavailable for selection.

Defender John Boye has been suspended following his late red card in the defeat against Monaco.

Injuries: Opa Nguette, Ibrahim Niane, Manuel Cabit, Vincent Pajot, Warren Tchimbembe

Suspension: John Boye

Lille

The table-toppers have four players sidelined by injury. Striker Jonathan David had to be substituted shortly after his goal against PSG when he sustained an ankle injury.

Yusuf Yazici and Zeki Celik both contracted COVID-19 and are unavailable for selection. Meanwhile, Jeremy Pied is sidelined with a sprained ankle.

Furthermore, defender Tiago Djalo was suspended following his late dismissal for his spat with Neymar in the victory last weekend.

Injuries: Jonathan David, Jeremy Pied

COVID-19: Yusuf Yacizi, Zeki Celik

Suspension: Tiago Djalo

Metz vs Lille Predicted XI

Metz Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Marc-Aurele Gaillard (GK): Kevin N'doram, Kiki Kouyate, Dylan Bronn; Matthieu Udol, Pape Sarr, Habib Maiga, Fabien Contonze; Farid Boulaya; Lamine Gueye, Papa Ndiaga Yade

Lille Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mike Maignan (GK); Reinildo Mandava, Sven Botman, Jose Fonte, Domagoj Bradaric; Jonathan Bamba, Boubakary Soumare, Benjamin Andre, Renato Sanches; Jonathan Ikone, Timothy Weah

Metz vs Lille Prediction

Games involving Lille tend to be low-scoring affairs, with Christopher Galtier's system prioritizing compactness rather than expansiveness. The absence of Jonathan David robs the visitors of some bite in attack, although Timothy Weah could step up when needed.

Lille are more in need of points than Metz, who have nothing to play for. We are predicting a narrow victory for the visitors.

Prediction: Metz 0-1 Lille