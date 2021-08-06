Metz vs Lille prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Metz are set to play Lille at the Stade Municipal Saint-Symphorien on Sunday in Ligue 1.

Metz come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Montpellier in a friendly game a few days ago. A goal from midfielder Kevin N'Doram ensured victory for Frederic Antonetti's Metz.

Lille, on the other hand, beat Mauricio Pochettino's Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in the Trophee des Champions. A goal from Portuguese midfielder Xeka was enough to seal the deal for Jocelyn Gourvennec's Lille.

Metz vs Lille Head-to-Head

In 12 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Lille hold the clear advantage. They have won seven games, lost two and drawn three.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in Ligue 1, with Lille beating Metz 2-0. Second-half goals from veteran striker Burak Yilmaz and right-back Zeki Celik secured the win for Lille.

Metz form guide in Ligue 1: yet to play

Lille form guide in Ligue 1: yet to play

Metz vs Lille Team News

Metz

Metz will be without Martiniquais left-back Manuel Cabit, who is out with an injury. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Frederic Antonetti is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Manuel Cabit

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lille

Meanwhile, Lille have no known injury issues and manager Jocelyn Gourvennec should have a full squad to choose from.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Metz vs Lille Predicted XI

Metz Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alexandre Oukidja, Fabien Centonze, Dylan Bronn, Boubakar Kouyate, Thomas Delaine, Habib Maiga, Farid Boulaya, Kevin N'Doram, Lamine Gueye, Ibrahima Niane, Georges Mikautadze

Lille Predicted XI (4-4-2): Leo Jardim, Tiago Djalo, Jose Fonte, Sven Botman, Domagoj Bradaric, Jonathan Ikone, Benjamin Andre, Yusuf Yazici, Jonathan Bamba, Jonathan David, Burak Yilmaz

Metz vs Lille Prediction

Metz finished 10th in Ligue 1 last season, Algeria international Farid Boulaya, linked with Leeds United recently, was in good form last season, while Ibrahima Niane did well as well. Belgian striker Aaron Leya Iseka, who was on loan last season from Toulouse and scored four league goals, has joined Barnsley on a permanent deal this summer.

Lille, on the other hand, are the defending champions. However, they have already lost big names. Manager Christophe Galtier has moved to Nice, while goalkeeper Mike Maignan has signed for AC Milan and midfielder Boubakary Soumare has joined Leicester City. They beat Paris Saint-Germain in the Trophee des Champions though and will be confident after that performance.

Lille should win this game.

Prediction: Metz 0-2 Lille

