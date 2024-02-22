Metz vs Lyon Prediction and Betting Tips | February 23, 2024

Metz entertain Lyon at the Stade Saint-Symphorien in Ligue 1 action on Friday (February 23).

The hosts have endured a poor run of form recently and are winless in 10 games across competitions. After drawing 1-1 with Marseille earlier this month, Metz lost 3-0 at Montpellier, their ninth loss in 10 games.

Lyon, meanwhile, have seen an upturn in form, winning four straight games across competitions. They are coming off a 1-0 home win over Nice, where on-loan players, Orel Mangala and Ernest Nuamah combined for the lone goal.

Having registered three straight Ligue 1 wins, Lyon are up to 11th in the standings, trailing Strasbourg (25) on goal difference.

Metz vs Lyon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the 100th time, with Lyon leading 50-31.

Lyon are winless in four Ligue 1 meetings against Metz, losing twice, since the Coupe de France third round last season. The reverse fixture in November ended 1-1.

Metz have one league win at home, not scoring in six of 10 games.

Lyon have 10 wins in their last 15 games across competitions, losing five.

Metz are winless in nine league outings, not scoring in six.

Metz vs Lyon Prediction

Metz have scored thrice in six games in 2024 across competitions. They have suffered four straight league losses at home, not scoring in three and conceding five times.

They are unbeaten in four league meetings against Metz but have just one win in five home games in the fixture.

Lyon, meanwhile, suffered defeats in their first two league games in 2024, conceding thrice in each game, but won their next three. They have won four of their last five away games.

Nicolas Tagliafico will be a key absentee for head coach Pierre Sage due to serving a one-game suspension due to yellow card accumulation. Corentin Tolisso is struggling with fitness and is unlikely to be included.

Considering the current form of both teams and Lyon's advantage in the head-to-head, the visitors should win comfortably without conceding.

Prediction: Metz 0-2 Lyon

Metz vs Lyon Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lyon to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Alexandre Lacazette to score or assist any time - Yes