Metz vs Monaco Prediction and Betting Tips | March 30th 2024

Metz will invite Monaco to the Stade Saint-Symphorien in their first Ligue 1 match after the international break on Saturday.

After back-to-back wins in their first two league games in March, the hosts suffered a 2-1 loss to Reims in their previous outing. Arthur Atta equalized in the 14th minute after Oumar Diakité had put Reims in the lead in the third minute. Junya Ito was the match hero, scoring the winner in the 79th minute.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last four league games and were held to a 2-2 draw by Lorient last time around. Both teams were on the scoresheet in the first half due to own goals. Youssouf Fofana put the principality club ahead in the 60th minute before former Monaco star Tiémoué Bakayoko equalized against his former club in injury time.

They remained in third place in the standings following that draw and trail second-placed Brest by one point. They have a three-point lead over fourth-placed Lille and will need to avoid a loss to retain their third place in the league table.

Metz vs Monaco Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have squared off 104 times in all competitions thus far. The visitors have been the dominant side in this fixture, with wins in half of their meetings against the hosts (52). The hosts have 28 wins, and 24 games have ended in draws.

Metz have just two wins in their last 13 league outings, with both coming earlier this month.

Monaco have won seven of their last eight away meetings against the hosts, keeping five clean sheets.

The visitors have the second-best attacking record in the league this season, scoring 47 goals, 23 more than the hosts.

Metz vs Monaco Prediction

Les Grenats have been in a poor run of form recently, with 10 losses in their last 13 games in all competitions. They have suffered five losses in their last six home games in the competition, scoring just three goals, and might struggle here. Metz have suffered six consecutive losses against the visitors.

Maxime Colin and Kévin N'Doram are sidelined with injuries while Danley Jean Jacques and Cheikh Sabaly are suspended, causing a selection dilemma for head coach Laszlo Bölöni.

Les Monégasques head into the match on a four-game unbeaten run, keeping two clean sheets, and will look to build on that form. They have won five of their last six away games, scoring 14 goals, and will look to continue their goalscoring run here.

Denis Zakaria will serve a suspension following his sending-off against Lorient while Guillermo Maripán won't travel to Metz after a knee injury during the international break.

Considering the visitors' current form and dominance in the head-to-head record, they are expected to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Metz 1-2 Monaco

Metz vs Monaco Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Monaco to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Aleksandr Golovin to score or assist anytime - Yes