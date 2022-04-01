Metz vs Monaco prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Sunday sees Metz face off with Monaco in a Ligue 1 clash at the Stade Saint-Symphorien.

Metz are currently struggling down in 19th place in the table, while Monaco are up in seventh place and are chasing European qualification.

Can Metz pick up a much-needed win here, or will Monaco condemn them to more difficulties?

Metz vs Monaco Head-to-Head

Metz have struggled throughout the current campaign, and right now they’re on one of their worst runs of the season, having not won a game since January 16.

In fact, their final game before the recent international break may well have been their nadir, as they were smashed 6-1 by Rennes in a truly embarrassing display.

Basically, Metz simply can’t seem to score enough goals – nor keep them out at the other end – to survive in Ligue 1. Right now, they’re five points from safety with just nine games to go.

Monaco, on the other hand, are coming off the back of their best win of the season – a 3-0 thumping of champions-elect Paris St. Germain.

Despite this impressive win, Philippe Clement’s side’s form has remained patchy in general, as the Belgian has overseen four wins, three losses and three draws since taking over in January.

Despite this, Monaco are still only four points away from a European qualification spot, meaning that they will be desperate to pick up the points that could get them there in matches like this.

Giving Monaco confidence will be their last meeting with Metz. They thumped their hosts here 4-0 in early December and have not lost to them since August 2019.

Metz form guide: D-D-L-D-L

Monaco form guide: W-L-L-D-W

Metz vs Monaco Team News

Metz

Metz have a number of issues coming into this game, with two players suspended and a total of six likely to miss out with injuries.

Injured: Matthieu Udol

Doubtful: Fabien Centonze, Habib Maiga, Boubacar Traore, Thomas Delaine, Jean-Armel Kana-Biyik

Suspended: Vincent Pajot, Kiki Kouyate

Monaco

Monaco are expected to be without three players for this game, including Spanish veteran Cesc Fabregas.

Injured: Cesc Fabregas, Krepin Diatta

Doubtful: Vanderson

Suspended: None

Metz vs Monaco Predicted XI

Metz predicted XI (5-4-1): Marc-Aurele Caillar, William Mikelbrencis, Dylan Bronn, Ibrahim Amadou, Jemerson, Fali Cande, Farid Boulaya, Pape Sarr, Kevin N’Doram, Nicolas de Preville, Opa Nguette

Monaco predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Alexander Nubel, Ruben Aguilar, Axel Disasi, Benoit Badiashile, Caio Henrique, Aurelien Tchouameni, Kevin Volland, Youssouf Fofana, Jean Lucas, Aleksandr Golovin, Wissam Ben Yedder

Metz vs Monaco Prediction

Metz are desperate for points right now, but it’s unlikely that they’ll claim any from this game. Monaco are riding momentum after their win over PSG, and are more than capable of scoring goals against their hosts.

Given Metz’s profligacy in front of goal, it’s unlikely that they can break their visitors’ defense down, so an away win is the likely outcome here.

Prediction: Metz 0-2 Monaco

