Metz vs Nantes Prediction and Betting Tips | November 12 2023

Metz face off with Nantes at the Stade Saint-Symphorien in a Ligue 1 match this Sunday (November 12).

Metz currently sit in 16th place, just outside the bottom two, while Nantes are up in 8th position and could move into the top six with the right results this weekend.

So which of these sides will come away with a positive result this weekend?

Metz vs Nantes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Recent results between these sides have been mixed, and it’s also notable that they have been low-scoring games, too. In the last six games between Metz and Nantes, there have only been seven goals.

After claiming eight points in their first five games, Metz have slipped down the table, and have not won since September 16. However, they have drawn their last two games, a better run than the four losses that preceded it.

Nantes, on the other hand, have lost their last two games in bad fashion. They fell 4-0 to Lens and followed that with a 0-1 defeat at the hands of Reims.

The big contrast between these sides is in front of goal. Metz are one of Ligue 1’s lowest-scoring sides with just nine goals to their name thus far, while only two sides – Monaco and Paris St. Germain – have scored more than Nantes.

Both teams have struggled in defense this season. Despite being in 8th, Nantes have actually let in more goals than any other Ligue 1 side thus far with 20, while Metz have conceded 17 in their own right.

Metz vs Nantes Prediction

Neither of these two sides have been in top form this season, but despite sitting far lower in the table, Metz may have a slight advantage here. Sure, they haven’t scored many goals, but Nantes seemingly can’t stop the goals from going in right now, and have lost their last two while conceding five goals along the way.

Given their abilities in front of goal, the away side are equally capable of causing Metz some damage in this game, but if the home team can keep things tight, they might just about edge things.

Prediction: Metz 1-0 Nantes

Metz vs Nantes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Metz win.

Tip 2: Nantes to fail to keep a clean sheet – Yes (Nantes have only kept two clean sheets thus far this season).

Tip 3: Game to feature fewer than 2.5 goals – Yes (Metz have scored just nine goals this season).