Metz vs Olympique Lyonnais Prediction and Betting tips | 8th May 2022 

In Ligue 1 action this weekend, Metz will host Olympique Lyonnais at the Stade Saint Symphorien on Sunday in the 36th game week of the French top flight.

Metz are in poor form in Ligue 1 at the moment and could soon be confirmed as the first relegated team this season. They played out a 2-2 draw against Montpellier last weekend, squandering a two-goal lead in the final ten minutes of the game.

The hosts remain rock-bottom in the Ligue 1 standings with just 25 points from 35 games. They will be desperate to pick up maximum points on Sunday to retain any hope of avoiding an impending drop.

Olympique Lyonnais, meanwhile, are enjoying a good spell at the moment in their quest for European football next season. They picked up an impressive 3-0 victory over second-placed Olympique Marseille last time out. Castello Lukeba, Moussa Dembele and Karl Toko Ekambi got on the scoresheet in the second half to help clinch a ninth unbeaten outing in their last ten matchups with the Olympians.

The visitors are seventh in the league table with 55 points from 35 games. They are five points behind the continental spots and will look to reduce that gap with a win this weekend.

Metz vs Olympique Lyonnais Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

• There have been 26 meetings between Metz and Olympique Lyonnais. The hosts have won just four of those games, while the visitors have won 18. There have been four draws between the two teams.

• Metz are unbeaten in back-to-back games against Les Gones after losing eight straight in the matchup.

• Victory on Sunday will see Olympique Lyonnais have a perfectly balanced record on the road this season, with six wins, six draws and as many losses.

• Metz have the worst home record in Ligue 1 this season, with just one win and a league-high nine defeats in 17 games.

• The home team are without a clean sheet in their last seven league games.

Metz vs Olympique Lyonnais Prediction

Metz have the worst run of form in Ligue 1 at the moment, as they are winless in their last 14 games. They are winless in their last eight games at the Stade Saint Symphorien and will be desperate to end that run this weekend.

Olympique Lyonnais, meanwhile, have won three of their last four league games and have lost just one of their last seven in the competition. The visitors are clear favourites for this one and should come out on top.

Prediction: Metz 1-3 Olympique Lyonnais.

Metz vs Olympique Lyonnais Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Olympique Lyonnais.

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: YES (Both teams have managed to hit the back of the net in the visitors' last five games).

Tip 3 - Olympique Lyonnais to score first: YES (Les Gones have scored the first goal in nine of their last ten games against Metz).

