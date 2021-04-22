Metz vs Paris St. Germain prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Saturday sees a Ligue 1 clash between Metz and champions Paris St. Germain at the Stade Saint-Symphorien.

Metz are currently in ninth place in the table, while Paris St. Germain sit just one point behind league leaders Lille.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side will aim to move to the top while Metz look to pull off a substantial upset.

Metz vs Paris St. Germain Head-to-Head

A real slump since the beginning of 2021 has seen Metz drop from fifth down to ninth, basically ruining their chances of a European slot next season.

Frederic Antonetti’s side have only won twice in their last 11 league matches and have picked up just one point from their last four games.

Last weekend saw them draw a blank as they drew 0-0 with Reims, and worryingly, they haven’t scored a goal since 20 March.

Meanwhile, Paris St. Germain won a thriller last weekend, defeating Saint-Etienne 3-2 thanks to a 96th-minute winner from Mauro Icardi.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men also advanced to the semi-finals of the Coupe de France this week with a 5-0 win over Angers. That means that their hopes of securing a treble are still intact.

PSG have not been infallible in Ligue 1 this season though, suffering eight losses, including a number of shocking results.

However, they did defeat Metz in September, winning 1-0 despite being reduced to 10 men. In fact, they’ve beaten Metz in all six of their recent meetings.

Metz form guide: L-L-L-L-D

Paris St. Germain form guide: W-W-L-W-W

[ ℙ𝕙𝕠𝕥𝕠𝕤 ]



🏋️‍♂️ À deux jours de la réception du @PSG_inside, les Grenats se sont entraînés dans la matinée !



📸 𝐿𝑎 𝑠𝑒́𝑎𝑛𝑐𝑒 𝑑𝑢 𝑗𝑜𝑢𝑟 𝑒𝑛 𝑖𝑚𝑎𝑔𝑒𝑠 👉 https://t.co/O7L79CSjSl pic.twitter.com/AY653bpC4r — FC Metz ☨ (@FCMetz) April 22, 2021

Metz vs Paris St. Germain Team News

Metz

Metz still have six first-team players on the sidelines ahead of this game. Three of those injured players will be sidelined until the end of the season.

Injured: Kevin N’Doram, Vincent Pajot, Warren Tchimbembe, Opa Nguette, Ibrahima Niane, Manuel Cabit

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Paris St. Germain

PSG have a number of injury problems of their own, with key men like Keylor Navas and Marco Verratti set to miss out on this game.

Injured: Marco Verratti, Rafinha, Alexandre Letellier, Keylor Navas, Abdou Diallo, Marquinhos, Juan Bernat

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

🎙 Mauricio Pochettino: "I think the performance was good, I'm very happy for the team."

#PSGSCO pic.twitter.com/eAWvthg2m0 — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) April 21, 2021

Metz vs Paris St. Germain Predicted XI

Metz predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Alexandre Oukidja, Dylan Bronn, Kiki Kouyate, John Boye, Fabien Centonze, Pape Sarr, Habib Maiga, Thomas Delaine, Vagner Dias, Farid Boulaya, Aaron Leya Iseka

Paris St. Germain predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Sergio Rico, Mitchel Bakker, Presnel Kimpembe, Thilo Kehrer, Colin Dagba, Danilo Pereira, Ander Herrera, Pablo Sarabia, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Mauro Icardi

Metz vs Paris St. Germain Prediction

Metz would once have been a solid pick to upset PSG here due to their defensive strength. Recently, however, their goals have dried up entirely and they haven’t looked quite as solid.

Meanwhile, Paris St. Germain have so much attacking talent that Mauricio Pochettino could probably pick a side at random capable of scoring goals.

With that in mind, a PSG win is the most obvious outcome here.

Prediction: Metz 0-3 Paris St. Germain