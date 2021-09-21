Metz vs PSG prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

In a clash between clubs from the extreme ends of the Ligue 1 standings, league leaders PSG travel to the Stade Saint-Symphorien where they face bottom-placed Metz.

Paris Saint Germain maintained their 100% record in the league with a hard-fought 2-1 win over title rivals Olympique Lyon, with Mauro Icardi scoring the winning goal in the third minute of injury time.

Metz have been in poor form since the beginning of the 2021-22 campaign and are winless after six games. They conceded thrice in the first half to suffer a 3-0 loss at Strasbourg last time around.

Metz vs PSG Head-to-Head

The two sides have locked horns 64 times across all competitions. As one would expect, PSG have the upper hand in this fixture and have 37 wins to their name. They are on an 11-game winning run in this fixture at the moment.

Metz have recorded 12 wins against the capital club, with the last one coming in 2006. The spoils have been shared 15 times between the two sides.

They last squared off in Ligue 1 last season, with the game at Wednesday's venue ending in a 3-1 win for PSG, thanks to a Kylian Mbappe brace.

Metz form guide (Ligue 1): L-L-D-D-L

PSG form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-W

Metz vs PSG Team News

Metz

There are a few injury concerns for the hosts ahead of the game. Kévin N'Doram and Thomas Delaine are expected to be on the sidelines on account of injuries. Manuel Cabit is still recovering from a serious accident and is a long-term absentee.

Farid Boulaya and Opa Nguette are close to a comeback and could make an appearance from the bench against PSG.

Injured: Kevin N'Doram, Manuel Cabit, Thomas Delaine

Doubtful: Farid Boulaya, Opa Nguette

Suspended: None

PSG

Layvin Kurzawa and Colin Dagba have resumed training and could mark their return to the first team in this game. Marco Verratti, Juan Bernat and Sergio Ramos remain on the sidelines with injuries ahead of this trip to Northeastern France.

Injured: Marco Verratti, Juan Bernat, Sergio Ramos

Doubtful: Layvin Kurzawa, Colin Dagba,

Suspended: None

Metz vs PSG Predicted XI

Metz Predicted XI (3-4-3): Alexandre Oukidja; Sikou Niakate, Boubakar Kouyaté, Matthieu Udol; Fabian Centonze, Vincent Pajot, Boubacar Traore, Amine Bassi; Cheikh Sabaly, Ibrahima Niane, Lamine Gueye

PSG Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Nuno Mendes, Presnel Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Achraf Hakimi; Ander Herrera, Idrissa Gueye; Angel Di Maria, Neymar, Lionel Messi; Kylian Mbappé

Metz vs PSG Prediction

Mauricio Pochettino is yet to figure out how to get the most out of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Mbappe as a trio. Nonetheless, PSG will prove to be a great challenge for the home team.

PSG have a 100% record at the moment while Metz are winless in the league, so a comfortable victory for the visiting side is our prediction for this game.

Prediction: Metz 1-3 PSG

Edited by Peter P