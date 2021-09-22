Metz vs PSG: Where to watch in India, USA and UK | Ligue 1 2021-22

PSG are back in action with another important Ligue 1 fixture this week as they lock horns with Metz at the Stade Saint-Symphorien on Wednesday. PSG have an impeccable squad this season and hold the upper hand going into this league game.

Metz are rooted to the bottom of the Ligue 1 standings at the moment and have struggled to impose themselves in the French top flight this year. The hosts are yet to win a league game this season and will need to play out of their skins to stand a chance against France's most formidable team.

PSG are bonafide title favourites this season and have effectively assembled one of Europe's most illustrious squads. The French giants lost out on the Ligue 1 title to Lille last season but their flawless record so far this season has been a clear indication of their ambitions in the league.

Metz vs PSG Team News

Metz

Manuel Cabit and Kevin N'Doram are currently injured and will not play a part in this match. Farid Boulaya and Opa Nguette are also struggling with their fitness at the moment and are unlikely to be risked this week.

Metz have not been at their best this year and will need to set up on the counter to stand a chance against PSG. The hosts are set to employ a three-man defence with Pape Sarr and Ibrahima Niane shouldering the creative burden in the final third.

Injured: Manuel Cabit, Kevin N'Doram

Doubtful: Farid Boulaya, Opa Nguette

Suspended: None

PSG have a depleted squad at the moment

PSG

With Lionel Messi injured at the moment, Neymar will likely occupy a central role against Metz. Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria are in impressive form and are set to feature in wide positions with Mauro Icardi operating as a poacher.

PSG have their fair share of injury concerns with Sergio Ramos, Colin Dagba, and Juan Bernat ruled out at the moment. Marco Verratti, Layvin Kurzawa, and Gianluigi Donnarumma are also carrying knocks and might not feature in this match.

Injured: Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Colin Dagba, Juan Bernat

Doubtful: Marco Verratti, Layvin Kurzawa, Gianluigi Donnarumma

Suspended: None

At what time does the match between Metz and PSG kick off?

India: 23rd September 2021, at 12:30 PM

USA: 22nd September 2021, at 3 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 2 PM (Central Standard Time), 12 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 22nd September 2021, at 8 PM

Where and how to watch Metz vs PSG on TV?

India: TV5Monde Asie

USA: beIN Sports USA

UK: BT Sport 2

How to watch live streaming of Metz vs PSG?

India: Voot Select, TV5Monde Asie-Pacifique

USA: fuboTV, beIN Sports Connect

UK: BT Sport

