Metz vs Reims prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Sunday sees Metz play host to Reims in a Ligue 1 clash at the Stade Saint-Symphorien.

Neither Metz nor Reims have gotten off to the best start to the 2021-22 campaign, with Metz picking up one point and Reims two.

Can one of these sides achieve their first victory of the current season this weekend?

Metz vs Reims Head-to-Head

After an entertaining 3-3 draw with champions Lille on the first day of the season, Metz were hopeful going into last weekend’s game with Nantes, who struggled in 2020-21.

However, they fell to a 2-0 defeat despite having a total of 10 shots on goal, looking worryingly toothless just a week after scoring three goals.

If they want to beat Reims this weekend, they’ll need to rediscover their cutting edge while also keeping things tight at the back, as they've let in five goals in two games.

Meanwhile, Reims secured an entertaining 3-3 draw of their own last weekend against the mavericks of Ligue 1, Montpellier.

The result was secured with an 83rd-minute equalizer from substitute Ilan Kebbal – but Reims are still looking for their first win of the season.

Worryingly for Reims, they have not beaten Metz in a competitive match for some time, as they have either drawn or lost their last five games against their hosts dating back to 2015.

Metz form guide (competitive games only): L-L-D-D-L

Reims form guide (competitive games only): L-L-L-D-D

Metz vs Reims Team News

Metz

Metz have a number of injuries to deal with. Five players are likely to miss out on this match, including influential forward Farid Boulaya.

Injured: Kevin N’Doram, Warren Tchimbembe, Opa Nguette, Manuel Cabit, Farid Boulaya

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Reims

Reims will miss first-choice defender Ghislain Konan, as well as three other players due to injuries.

Injured: Ghislain Konan, Fraser Hornby, Anastasios Donis, Arber Zeneli

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Metz vs Reims Predicted XI

Metz predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Alexandre Oukidja, Dylan Bronn, Kiki Kouyate, Matthieu Udol, Fabien Centonze, Habib Maiga, Vincent Pajot, Thomas Delaine, Pape Sarr, Ibrahima Niane, Vagner Dias

Reims predicted XI (3-4-3): Predrag Rajkovic, Andreaw Gravillon, Wout Faes, Yunis Abdelhamid, Thomas Foket, Xavier Chavalerin, Moreto Cassama, Ilan Kebbal, Nathanael Mbuku, Hugo Ekitike, Kaj Sierhuis

Metz vs Reims Prediction

Reims found their shooting boots last weekend against Montpellier, although they were held to a draw. That should be worrying for Metz, who haven’t looked the most defensively sound in their first two games this season.

The game is likely to be a close one, but Reims will probably come in with slightly more confidence. Unless Metz can be less profligate in front of goal, this one may end badly for them.

Prediction: Metz 0-1 Reims

