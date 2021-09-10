Metz vs Troyes prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22 

Metz will welcome Troyes to the Stade Municipal Saint-Symphorien for a matchday five fixture in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

The home side come into the clash on the back of a 3-0 defeat to fellow French side Auxerre in a club friendly during the international break. Before that, they played out a thrilling 2-2 draw away to Clermont when the hosts came from two goals down to salvage a point.

Troyes were on the end of a 2-1 defeat to AS Monaco on home turf. Sofiane Diop starred with a brace to guide the visitors to all three points.

That defeat left the newly-promoted side rooted to the bottom of the standings and they have registered just one point from four matches so far. Metz are in 15th spot with three points.

Metz vs Troyes Head-to-Head

Troyes have 10 wins from their last 24 matches against Metz. Six matches have ended in a draw while Metz were victorious on eight occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in a club friendly in July that saw Metz register a 2-1 victory. Prior to that, they met in competitive action on matchday 23 of the 2018-19 Ligue 2 season and could not be separated in a 1-1 draw.

Metz form guide: D-D-L-D

Troyes form guide: L-D-L-L

Metz vs Troyes Team News

Metz

Kevin N'Doram (collarbone), Farid Boulaya (muscle) and Manuel Cabit (leg) have all been sidelined with injuries. Opa Nguette recently returned to action from his long layoff with a thigh injury and will be available for the game.

The team's African internationals in Dylan Bronn, Pape Sarr, Habib Maiga, Boubacar Kouyate, Alexandre Oukidja and Sofiane Alakouch are all doubts after returning from their respective nations.

Injuries: Kevin N'Doram, Farid Boulaya, Manuel Cabit

Doubtful: Dylan Bronn, Pape Sarr, Habib Maiga, Boubacar Kouyate, Alexandre Oukidja, Sofiane Alakouch

Suspension: None

Troyes

The visitors have four players currently sidelined by fitness issues. Youssouf Kone (hamstring), Metinho (shoulder), Yasser Larouci and Hyun-Jun Suk (thigh) are all unavailable for selection.

Injuries: Youssouf Kone, Metinho, Yasser Larouci, Hyun-Jun Suk

Suspension: None

Metz vs Troyes Predicted XI

Metz Predicted XI (3-4-3): Marc Aurele Caillard (GK); Sikou Niakate, Fabian Centonze, Lenny Lacroix, Matthieu Udol, Vincent Pajot, Boubacar Traore, Amine Bassi; Cheikh Sabaly, Ibrahima Niane, Lamine Gueye

Troyes Predicted XI (3-4-3): Gauthier Gallon (GK); Yoann Salmier, Jimmy Giraudon, Oualid El Hajjam; Giulian Biancone, Florian Tardieu, Rominigue Kouame, Renaud Ripart; Mama Balde, Yoann Touzghar, Dylan Chambost

Metz vs Troyes Prediction

Metz are favorites in the game and also have home advantage in their favor. However, the hosts have shown a penchant for inconsistency and this problem could come to the fore again on Sunday. Also, they might be without their regular XI for this fixture.

Troyes have struggled to match the standards expected in the top-flight and even though they can take advantage of Metz' struggles, we are backing the hosts to triumph in a narrow victory.

Prediction: Metz 1-0 Troyes

