Mexico Olympic Soccer team roster 2021 | Tokyo Olympics

The Tokyo Summer Olympics 2021 feature another intriguing football tournament this month as a select set of international teams battle it out for the coveted gold medal. Mexico have named their squad for the competition and will face a series of intense challenges before they can write their names into the history books this year.

The North American footballing giants enjoyed their first taste of success at the Olympics in 1968, where they secured a fourth-place finish. Mexico have grown in stature as a sporting nation since the turn of the century and secured a stunning victory at the 2012 Olympics.

⚽ #Tokyo2020: The @ClubAmerica goalkeeper celebrated his 36th birthday in Tokyo with the rest of his teammates ahead of the start of the campaign. https://t.co/3DHqLMqppM — AS English (@English_AS) July 14, 2021

El Tri have been regulars at the World Cup and have also named a squad for the CONCACAF Gold Cup this month. Their squad at the Olympics is filled to the brim with talented under-23 starlets, with a few experienced names playing key roles in their camaign.

Mexico have been drafted into a fairly difficult group at the Tokyo Olympics 2021 and will have to fight France and Japan for a place in the knock-out stages. The Mexican outfit can pack a punch on its day and its lethal counter-attacking setup could potentially work wonders this summer.

Mexico Soccer team roster for Tokyo Olympics 2021

Mexico have named a strong squad

Goalkeepers

Guillermo Ochoa, Sebastian Jurado, Luis Malagon

Defenders

Cesar Montes, Johan Vasquez, Jesus Alberto Angulo, Jorge Sanchez, Vladimir Lorona, Adrian Mora, Luis Romo

Midfielders

Diego Lainez, Sebastian Cordova, Carlos Rodriguez, Roberto Alvarado, Uriel Antuna, Joaquin Esquivel, Fernando Beltran, Erick Aguirre, Jesus Ricardo Angulo

Forwards

Henry Martin, Alexis Vega, Eduardo Aguirre

The mens football groups for the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics 😍



Who's taking home the Gold Medal? 🥇 pic.twitter.com/8mfLUXyjel — International Champions Cup (@IntChampionsCup) April 21, 2021

Mexico's experienced goalkeeping icon Guillermo Ochoa is captaining his side at the Olympics and will be intent on winning the goal medal this summer. Ochoa has been exceptional for Mexico over the years and made a name for himself with a series of brilliant performances in the 2014 World Cup.

With their 36-year-old captain stepping up between the sticks, Mexico can afford to field a relatively young defensive line at the Tokyo Olympics. The likes of Cesar Montes and Vladimir Lorona are rising stars in Mexico and will want to make an impression in the competition.

Mexico have never been short on attacking talent and the likes of Diego Lainez and Alexis Vega will be keen to make the most of their opportunities this summer. The experienced Henry Martin has also been given a chance in Mexico's colours and is set to lead the line for his country.

