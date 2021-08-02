Mexico U23 vs Brazil U23 prediction, preview, team news and more | Olympics 2021

Brazil U23 play Mexico U23 at the Kashima Stadium in the semi-finals of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Tuesday, looking to reach their third consecutive final of the event.

Runners-up in 2012 and gold medalists in 2016, the Seleccao are just 90 minutes away from reaching another showpiece clash at the Games and have the momentum firmly on their side.

Andre Jardine's side came through Group D as winners after collecting seven points from a possible nine, beating Germany and Saudi Arabia in the process.

In the quarter-finals, Cunha's early strike helped Brazil overcome Egypt, and now another medal is almost certain.

But El Tri are not to be underestimated, as they've been pretty impressive so far too, even firing six past South Korea in the last round.

Mexico U23 vs Brazil U23 Head-To-Head

The pair met in the final of the 2012 Olympics in London with El Tri causing a huge upset with a stunning 2-1 victory.

Oribe Peralta scored twice for the gold medalists while Hulk pulled back a late consolation for Seleccao.

FT | Brazil 1-0 Egypt



Cunah’s goal ends Egypt’s run at #Tokyo2020



Mexico U23 Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-W

Brazil U23 Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-W

Mexico U23 vs Brazil U23 Team News

Mexico U23

Right-back Jorge Sanchez is suspended from the clash for accumulation of cards, and Jesus Angulo may come into his place. Erick Aguirre is a major doubt.

But on the bright side, Carlos Rodriguez returns from his own suspension and might slot right back into the XI.

Injured: None

Suspended: Jorge Sanchez

Unavailable: None

Brazil U23

The Canaries are sweating over Cunha's fitness after the midfielder was forced off with a thigh problem in the quarter-final.

He scored the winner in that match and it would be a huge loss for Andre Jardine's side if he's indeed ruled out.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Mexico U23 vs Brazil U23 Predicted XI

Mexico U23 (4-3-3): Guillermo Ochoa; Vladimir Lorona, Cesar Montes, Johan Vasquez, Alberto Angulo; Carlos Rodriguez, Sebastian Cordova, Luis Romo; Diego Lainez, Henry Martin, Alexis Vega.

Brazil U23 (4-2-3-1): Santos; Dani Alves, Nino, Diego Carlos, Guilherme Arana; Bruno Guimaraes, Douglas Luiz; Antony, Claudinho, Paulinho; Richarlison.

Mexico U23 vs Brazil U23 Prediction

It would be a blow for Brazil if Cunha is ruled out but Richarlison has been in red hot form at the Olympics and has shown no signs of slowing down.

Mexico must beware as their defense has looked suspect many times in the campaign and we're predicting a defeat for El Tri.

Prediction: Mexico U23 1-2 Brazil U23

