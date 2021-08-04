Mexico U23 vs Japan U23 prediction, preview, team news and more | Olympics 2021

Mexico U23 and Japan U23 compete for the bronze medal at the men's football tournament of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics at the Saitama Stadium on Friday.

El Tri lost to Brazil on penalties following a goalless stalemate, while the home team went down 1-0 to Spain after Marco Asensio's extra-time winner.

However, all's not lost yet, as one of these sides will still go home with a medal.

When they met in the group stages of the Games though, Japan U23 pulled off a 2-1 victory, with Takefusa Kubo and Ritsu Doan (penalty) scoring apiece early on in the game.

A repeat of that result would ensure the host nation a bronze medal. However, Mexico have improved since then and will certainly put up a good fight for third place.

Mexico U23 vs Japan U23 Head-To-Head

The sides met for the first time at the 2012 London Olympics, where Mexico ran out 3-1 victors.

But in the group stages of the ongoing tournament, Japan exacted revenge with a 2-1 win.

🇯🇵⚽️💪 This is #JLEAGUE! This is Japan!



📸 Some recap photos from the Men's Football match at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games between Japan and Mexico.



🇯🇵 2-1 🇲🇽

⚽ Goalscorers: Takefusa Kubo and Ritsu Doan



© GETTY IMAGES #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/swTERUzAPO — J.LEAGUE Official EN (@J_League_En) July 26, 2021

Mexico U23 Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-L

Japan U23 Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-L

Mexico U23 vs Japan U23 Team News

Mexico U23

El Tri will have Jorge Sanchez back from a ban so he's likely to slot into one of the full-back positions.

Carlos Rodriguez had to contend with a place on the bench upon his return from suspension in the semi-finals. However, there's a chance the midfielder could get a start here.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

END OF THE ROAD 😔



After a 0-0 draw, Mexico 🇲🇽 was defeated by Brazil 🇧🇷 in penalties (1-4).



'El Tri' will play for the bronze medal 🥉 against Japan 🇯🇵 or Spain 🇪🇸#Mexico #SeleccionMexicana #Tokyo2020 #ElTriEng pic.twitter.com/4M0w5Y9nce — El Tri Online (@eltrionline) August 3, 2021

Japan U23

Takehiro Tomiyasu returns from his suspension and the Bologna star might slot right into the starting XI, with Ko Itakura dropping to the bench.

Head coach Hajime Moriyasu might shake things up a little in the attack too, with either Daizen Maeda or Ayase Ueda replacing Daichi Hayashi. Striker Hayashi struggled to find the net against Spain in the semi-finals.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Mexico U23 vs Japan U23 Predicted XI

Mexico U23 (4-3-3): Guillermo Ochoa; Jorge Sanchez, Cesar Montes, Johan Vasquez, Alberto Angulo; Luis Romo, Carlos Rodriguez, Sebastian Cordova; Uriel Antuna, Henry Martin, Alexis Vega.

Japan U23 (4-2-3-1): Kosei Tani; Hiroki Sakai, Maya Yoshida, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Reo Hatate; Wataru Endo, Ao Tanaka; Ritsu Doan, Takefusa Kubo, Yuki Soma; Daichi Hayashi.

Mexico U23 vs Japan U23 Prediction

Japan's home advantage could be crucial while the return of Tomiyasu will be a huge boost.

However, El Tri have more experience in games like these and we're predicting a narrow win and bronze medal for Mexico.

Prediction: Mexico U23 2-1 Japan U23

