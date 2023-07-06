Mexico vs Costa Rica Prediction and Betting Tips | July 8, 2023 

Mexico face Costa Rica at the AT&T Stadium on Saturday (July 8) in the CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinals.

El Tri have enjoyed a solid continental campaign, opening with a 4-0 hiding of Honduras before beating Haiti 3-1. They lost 1-0 by Qatar in their last game, where they deserved more but were guilty of wasteful finishing, as their opponents scored with their only shot attempt.

Mexico are eight-time winners of the continental showpiece, with their most recent triumph coming in 2019. They have made it past the quarterfinals in their last eight appearances and will look to extend that streak.

Costa Rica, meanwhile, lost 2-1 to Panama in their group opener last month before drawing goalless with El Salvador in their second outing. They, however, clinched a spot in the knockouts with a 6-4 win over Martinique in their last group game.

Mexico vs Costa Rica Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 60th meeting between the two teams. Mexico lead 34-7.

The two sides last faced off in FIFA World Cup qualifying in January last year, which ended goalless, their 18th draw.

El Tri are unbeaten in ten games in the fixture since 2015.

Los Ticos have failed to score in their last four games in the fixture.

Mexico have conceded twice n the Gold Cup. Only USA (1) have conceded fewer.

Mexico vs Costa Rica Prediction

Mexico's latest result ended a three-game winning streak, so they will look to bounce back here. They will be gutted to come away with nothing last time out and will have to take their chances in the knockouts.

Meanwhile, Costa Rica ended their five-game winless streak in their last outing but have struggled in this fixture recently, so they could see defeat here.

Prediction: Mexico 2-0 Costa Rica

Mexico vs Costa Rica Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Mexico

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Their last five meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in one of their last five matchups)

Poll : 0 votes