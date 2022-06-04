Mexico vs Ecuador prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2022

Mexico are back in action with another international friendly this weekend as they take on Ecuador on Sunday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Ecuador have managed to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and have consistently punched above their weight over the past year. La Tri edged Nigeria to a 1-0 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Mexico, on the other hand, have been one of CONCACAF's best teams and are in good form at the moment. The hosts suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Uruguay in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Brian Sandalow @BrianSandalow Credentialed and ready to go for tomorrow’s Mexico-Ecuador match at Soldier Field. Hoping it’s a fun night and not marred by a certain chant. Credentialed and ready to go for tomorrow’s Mexico-Ecuador match at Soldier Field. Hoping it’s a fun night and not marred by a certain chant.

Mexico vs Ecuador Head-to-Head

Mexico have an excellent record against Ecuador and have won 17 of the 25 matches played between the two sides. Ecuador have managed eight victories against Mexico and will need to cut the deficit on Sunday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last year and ended in a 3-2 victory for Ecuador. Mexico gave a good account of themselves on the day but will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Mexico form guide: L-W-D-W-W

Ecuador form guide: W-D-L-D-D

Mexico vs Ecuador Team News

Mexico have a point to prove

Mexico

Hirving Lozano remains Mexico's only injury concern and has been ruled out of this fixture. Raul Jimenez is available for selection and is expected to lead the line this week.

Injured: Hirving Lozano

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Ecuador have a good squad

Ecuador

Ecuador have no discernible injury concerns at the moment and will likely field their best team this weekend. Enner Valencia and Leonardo Campana are set to lead the line for La Tri on Sunday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Mexico vs Ecuador Predicted XI

Mexico Predicted XI (4-3-3): Guillermo Ochoa; Javier Aguirre, Hector Moreno, Julio Cesar Dominguez, Jesus Gallardo; Sebastian Cordova, Hector Herrera, Orbelin Pineda; Marcelo Flores, Raul Jimenez, Jesus Corona

ESPN Ecuador @ESPNEcuador ¿Sabías que México y Ecuador son las únicas selecciones del mundo que llevan el mismo nombre? A una le dicen "La Tri" y a la otra "El Tri", ¿cómo prefieres decirles? ¿Sabías que México y Ecuador son las únicas selecciones del mundo que llevan el mismo nombre? A una le dicen "La Tri" y a la otra "El Tri", ¿cómo prefieres decirles? https://t.co/1fCoSvdvdd

Ecuador Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alexander Dominguez; Angelo Preciado, Piero Hincapie, Felix Torres, Pervis Estupinan; Jose Cifuentes, Moises Caicedo, Sebas Mendez; Enner Valencia, Leonardo Campana, Angel Mena

Mexico vs Ecuador Prediction

Ecuador have grown in stature over the past year and have troubled some of South America's biggest teams during this period. The likes of Enner Valencia and Moises Caicedo are experienced campaigners and will need to step up for the team this weekend.

Mexico can pack a punch on their day and have a distinct historical edge over their opponents. Ecuador are in better form at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Mexico 1-2 Ecuador

