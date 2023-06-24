Mexico vs Honduras Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th June 2023

Mexico are set to play Honduras at the NRG Stadium on Monday in the group stage of the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Mexico come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Panama in their most recent game. An early first-half goal from Monterrey left-back Jesus Gallardo secured the win for Mexico.

Honduras, on the other hand, lost 1-0 to Venezuela in their most recent game. A first-half goal from Santos forward Yeferson Soteldo sealed the deal for Venezuela.

Mexico vs Honduras Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 43 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Mexico have won 26 games, drawn 10 and lost seven.

Mexican midfielder Edson Alvarez had six goal contributions in 30 league starts for Ajax this season.

Mexican striker Santiago Gimenez had 17 goal contributions in 21 league starts for Feyenoord this season.

Mexican right-back Jorge Sanchez had five goal contributions in 11 league starts for Ajax this season.

Honduran striker Alberth Elis has scored 12 international goals in 56 caps for Honduras so far.

Mexico vs Honduras Prediction

Mexico have left out known names like Napoli winger Hirving Lozano and Sevilla forward Jesus Manuel Corona from the squad. Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez, who, for a brief period of time, was considered one of the best strikers in the Premier League, has slowed down considerably in recent years for both club and country, and has not been included as well.

In Santiago Gimenez, Mexico will hope they have their Jimenez replacement. Gimenez has established himself as an exciting Eredivisie prospect, and the 22-year old was linked with Manchester United recently. Gimenez enjoyed an excellent first season in Europe with Feyenoord, scoring an impressive number of goals in limited minutes.

In midfield, they have players like Erick Sanchez, Edson Alvarez and Carlos Rodriguez. Alvarez, in particular, was reportedly close to joining Chelsea last summer, and is said to be close to a move to Borussia Dortmund this time around.

Honduras, on the other hand, have in Alberth Elis a player capable of causing problems to the opposition defence. Elis has previously represented clubs like Houston Dynamo and Bordeaux, so has the experience as well.

Mexico have what it takes to emerge victorious here, and should come away with a victory.

Prediction: Mexico 2-0 Honduras

Mexico vs Honduras Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Mexico

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Mexico to keep a clean sheet- yes

Poll : 0 votes