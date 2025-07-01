Mexico vs Honduras Prediction and Betting Tips | July 2nd 2025 

Mexico will take on Honduras at Levi's Stadium in the CONCACAF Gold Cup on Wednesday. We are in the semi-finals of the competition, with both teams slated for the second game of the evening.

Ad

Mexico vs Honduras Preview

Mexico saw off the challenge of Saudi Arabia with ease, knocking the guest team out of the tournament after a 2-0 win in the quarterfinals. Winger Alexis Vega of Liga MX side Toluca put Mexico in the lead by the 49th minute. Matters got worse for Saudi Arabia when Abdullah Madu scored an own goal late in the meeting.

El Tri, who are the defending champions and most successful team, are eying a 10th title. However, they must surmount the semi-final hurdle before anything else. Honduras have been impressive in this edition and must not be underestimated by the Mexicans. The last time these two teams clashed, Mexico emerged the winners 4-0.

Ad

Trending

Honduras did not earn an easy passage to the semi-finals like Mexico. They endured a nerve-racking game against Panama in the quarterfinals. Panama took the lead through Ismael Díaz in injury time of the first half and held on to the slim advantage until the 82nd minute. Anthony Lozano equalized for Honduras, forcing the game to a penalty shootout.

Los Catrachos narrowly prevailed 5-4 to reach the last four. That match was Honduras' third victory so far in the tournament following wins over El Salvador (2-0) and Curaçao (2-1). They finished second in Group B with six points, behind Canada (seven points). Honduras boast one title in the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Ad

Mexico vs Honduras Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Mexico have won thrice and lost twice in their last five clashes with Honduras in all competitions.

Mexico have scored 14 goals and conceded four in their last five matches against Honduras.

Mexico are undefeated in their last five matches in all competitions.

Honduras have prevailed over Mexico six times in their last 24 clashes in all competitions.

Mexico have won four times and drawn once in their last five matches while Honduras have won four times and lost once. Form Guide: Mexico – W-D-W-W-W, Honduras – W-W-W-L-W.

Ad

Mexico vs Honduras Prediction

Mexico seem to have the wind at their back currently. However, Honduras have frustrated the defending champions more than once.

Honduras boast an impressive fighting spirit and could take the Mexicans for a long ride as they try to overcome their rivals.

Mexico are the favorites based on form and experience.

Prediction: Mexico 3-1 Honduras

Mexico vs Honduras Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Mexico to win

Ad

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Mexico to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Honduras to score - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kingsley Kobo Kingsley is a seasoned European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda who covers match previews. He holds a Bachelor’s degree. in Communication and has a mammoth 29 years of experience in the field, with his work being featured in the BBC, Al Jazeera, GOAL, Supersports, and more. He has also done the on-site coverage of six different editions of the Africa Cup of Nations and the FIFA World Cup once in 2006.



Kingsley’s interest in the game blossomed playing street football at nine years old, and ultimately went on to play football professionally as a defender. His favorite football team is Barcelona as he simply adores their ‘Tiki-Taka’ style of play, and their incredible 6-1 comeback win against PSG in the 2016-17 Champions League Round of 16 is his most memorable football match till date. His all-time favorite player is Lionel Messi and admires the style of play of Pep Guardiola’s teams.



Kingsley places a high emphasis on original content. Outside of European football, he also likes following the MLS, Liga MX, and the Brazilian Serie A. In his free time, Kingsley likes to listen to music and explore the world of photography. Know More