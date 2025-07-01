Mexico vs Honduras Prediction and Betting Tips | July 2nd 2025 

Mexico will take on Honduras at Levi's Stadium in the CONCACAF Gold Cup on Wednesday. We are in the semi-finals of the competition, with both teams slated for the second game of the evening.
Mexico vs Honduras Preview
Mexico saw off the challenge of Saudi Arabia with ease, knocking the guest team out of the tournament after a 2-0 win in the quarterfinals. Winger Alexis Vega of Liga MX side Toluca put Mexico in the lead by the 49th minute. Matters got worse for Saudi Arabia when Abdullah Madu scored an own goal late in the meeting.
El Tri, who are the defending champions and most successful team, are eying a 10th title. However, they must surmount the semi-final hurdle before anything else. Honduras have been impressive in this edition and must not be underestimated by the Mexicans. The last time these two teams clashed, Mexico emerged the winners 4-0.
Honduras did not earn an easy passage to the semi-finals like Mexico. They endured a nerve-racking game against Panama in the quarterfinals. Panama took the lead through Ismael Díaz in injury time of the first half and held on to the slim advantage until the 82nd minute. Anthony Lozano equalized for Honduras, forcing the game to a penalty shootout.
Los Catrachos narrowly prevailed 5-4 to reach the last four. That match was Honduras' third victory so far in the tournament following wins over El Salvador (2-0) and Curaçao (2-1). They finished second in Group B with six points, behind Canada (seven points). Honduras boast one title in the CONCACAF Gold Cup.
Mexico vs Honduras Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Mexico have won thrice and lost twice in their last five clashes with Honduras in all competitions.
- Mexico have scored 14 goals and conceded four in their last five matches against Honduras.
- Mexico are undefeated in their last five matches in all competitions.
- Honduras have prevailed over Mexico six times in their last 24 clashes in all competitions.
- Mexico have won four times and drawn once in their last five matches while Honduras have won four times and lost once. Form Guide: Mexico – W-D-W-W-W, Honduras – W-W-W-L-W.
Mexico vs Honduras Prediction
Mexico seem to have the wind at their back currently. However, Honduras have frustrated the defending champions more than once.
Honduras boast an impressive fighting spirit and could take the Mexicans for a long ride as they try to overcome their rivals.
Mexico are the favorites based on form and experience.
Prediction: Mexico 3-1 Honduras
Mexico vs Honduras Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result – Mexico to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes
Tip 3: Mexico to score first – Yes
Tip 4: Honduras to score - Yes