Mexico vs Qatar Prediction and Betting Tips | July 2, 2023

Mexico conclude their CONCACAF Gold Cup group-stage campaign against Qatar at the Levi's Stadium on Sunday (July 2).

Mexico have booked their place in the knockouts, thanks to wins in their first two games. Qatar, meanwhile,are winless in two games, so this is a must-win match for them. They also need the game between Honduras and Haiti to end in a draw if they are to finish second.

Mexico overcame Haiti 3-1 in their previous outing, thanks to goals from Henry Martín and Santiago Giménez and Ricardo Ade's own goal. Qatar, meanwhile, were held to a 1-1 draw by Honduras, with Alberth Elis' last-gasp equaliser cancelling out Tameem Al-Abdullah's seventh-minute opener.

Mexico vs Qatar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams meet for the first time.

Qatar were invited to play in the Gold Cup for the first time in the previous edition and made it to the semi-finals, losing to eventual champions USA. They finished with the best-attacking record, scoring 12 goals in five games.

Mexico were the runners-up in the previous edition, scoring nine goals in six games.

Mexico have the joint-best attacking record in the competition, scoring seven goals in two games, while Qatar have scored twice.

Qatar have one win in seven games across competitions, losing four.

Mexico have one defeat in ten games, winning six.

Mexico have lost twice in 25 games in the Gold Cup, winning 18.

Mexico have seen under 2.5 goals in four of their last five games.

Mexico vs Qatar Prediction

Mexico have been in good touch, winning their last three games, keeping two clean sheets and scoring eight goals. Having secured their place in their knockouts, interim coach Jaime Lozano is expected to make some changes to the XI.

Qatar, meanwhile, are winless in six of their last seven games. They have scored in six games, though. However, considering the contrasting form between the two teams, Mexico are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Mexico 2-1 Qatar

Mexico vs Qatar Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Mexico to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals.

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Henry Martin to score or assist anytime - Yes

