Mexico vs Saudi Arabia Prediction and Betting Tips | June 28, 2025 

Mexico will face off against Saudi Arabia at State Farm Stadium in the CONCACAF Gold Cup on Saturday. Both teams are set to play the second quarterfinals of the competition.

Mexico have been enjoying a massive support from local fans, thanks to their huge diaspora in the cities where the team have played so far. They topped Group A with seven points to reach the knockout stage after beating Dominican Republic and Suriname, while sharing the spoils with Costa Rica.

El Tri are conscious of the fact that much is expected of them in this tournament. They are the defending champions and the most successful team in the competition, boasting nine titles. However, there are other serious contenders as well like the United States, Costa Rica and Panama. Progressing from this stage may not be an uphill battle for Mexico.

Saudi Arabia are the guest team of the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup but their performance so far suggests they have a strong appetite. They finished second in Group D behind the United States to qualify for the knockout phase, leaving behind Trinidad and Tobago and Haiti. However, this game would be a real test for the visitors.

Al-‘Arabiyyah have played eight matches this year, winning four, drawing two and losing two. Their participation in this competition will help coach Hervé Renard fine tune them ahead of the next World Cup qualifying matches slated for October. Mexico and Saudi Arabia are set to meet for the second time, with Mexico winning the first clash 2-1.

Mexico vs Saudi Arabia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Mexico have played nine matches this year, winning six, drawing one and losing one.

Mexico won the previous edition of the CONCACAF Gold Cup after defeating Panama 1-0 in the final.

Mexico have scored eight goals and conceded six in their last five matches in all competitions.

Saudi Arabia have scored five goals and conceded four in their last five matches.

Mexico have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches while Saudi Arabia have won twice, drawn once and lost twice. Form Guide: Mexico – D-W-W-W-L, Saudi Arabia – D-L-W-L-W.

Mexico vs Saudi Arabia Prediction

Mexico are yet to lose a match in this edition of the tournament despite the fact that they struggled in their last group match against Costa Rica (0-0). However, they are expected to leave no stone unturned in this match.

Saudi Arabia have met their main objective for this tournament by getting out of the group stage. More success would be a big bonus for the invited guests.

Mexico come in as the favourites based on form.

Prediction: Mexico 3-1 Saudi Arabia

Mexico vs Saudi Arabia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Mexico

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Mexico to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Saudi Arabia to score - Yes

