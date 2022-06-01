Mexico vs Uruguay prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2022

International football returns with a new set of fixtures this week as Uruguay take on Mexico at the University of Phoenix Stadium on Thursday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to step up in this fixture.
Uruguay secured their place in the 2022 World Cup after a run of excellent form and need to build on their momentum ahead of the showpiece event. La Celeste eased past Chile by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.
Mexico have also been impressive in recent weeks and are in second place in the qualification table. The home side edged Nigeria to a 2-1 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.
Mexico vs Uruguay Head-to-Head
Mexico have a good historical record against Uruguay and have won eight out of the 21 matches played between the two teams. Uruguay have managed six victories against Mexico and can trouble their opponents on Thursday.
The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2018 and ended in a 4-1 victory for Uruguay. Mexico were thoroughly outplayed on the day and will need to bounce back this week.
Mexico form guide: W-D-W-W-D
Uruguay form guide: W-W-W-W-L
Mexico vs Uruguay Team News
Mexico
Mexico have a fully-fit squad at the moment and have an impressive squad going into this game. Raul Jimenez is available for selection and is set to lead the line this week.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Uruguay
Ronald Araujo has recovered from his injury and should be available for selection this week. Federico Valverde has enjoyed a stellar season with Real Madrid and could feature in midfield for Uruguay.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Mexico vs Uruguay Predicted XI
Mexico Predicted XI (4-3-3): Guillermo Ochoa; Javier Aguirre, Hector Moreno, Julio Cesar Dominguez, Jesus Gallardo; Sebastian Cordova, Hector Herrera, Orbelin Pineda; Marcelo Flores, Raul Jimenez, Jesus Corona
Uruguay Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Sergio Rochet; Matias Vina, Ronald Araujo, Diego Godin, Obdulio Varela; Matias Vecino, Lucas Torreira; Diego Rossi, Federico Valverde, Giorgian de Arrascaeta; Edinson Cavani
Mexico vs Uruguay Prediction
Uruguay have excelled in recent weeks and overcame daunting odds to qualify for the 2022 World Cup. The likes of Fererico Valverde and Ronald Araujo have come into their own this season and have a point to prove on Thursday.
Mexico can pack a punch on their day and have troubled La Celeste on several occasions in the past. Uruguay are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Mexico 1-3 Uruguay