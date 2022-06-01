Mexico vs Uruguay prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2022

International football returns with a new set of fixtures this week as Uruguay take on Mexico at the University of Phoenix Stadium on Thursday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to step up in this fixture.

Uruguay secured their place in the 2022 World Cup after a run of excellent form and need to build on their momentum ahead of the showpiece event. La Celeste eased past Chile by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Mexico have also been impressive in recent weeks and are in second place in the qualification table. The home side edged Nigeria to a 2-1 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Steven Goff @SoccerInsider Mexico's pre-World Cup friendlies at US venues



May 28 vs Nigeria in Arlington, TX

June 2 vs Uruguay in Glendale, AZ

June 5 vs Ecuador in Chicago

Aug. 31 vs Paraguay in Atlanta



Mexico vs Uruguay Head-to-Head

Mexico have a good historical record against Uruguay and have won eight out of the 21 matches played between the two teams. Uruguay have managed six victories against Mexico and can trouble their opponents on Thursday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2018 and ended in a 4-1 victory for Uruguay. Mexico were thoroughly outplayed on the day and will need to bounce back this week.

Mexico form guide: W-D-W-W-D

Uruguay form guide: W-W-W-W-L

Mexico vs Uruguay Team News

Mexico have a point to prove

Mexico

Mexico have a fully-fit squad at the moment and have an impressive squad going into this game. Raul Jimenez is available for selection and is set to lead the line this week.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Uruguay have a strong squad

Uruguay

Ronald Araujo has recovered from his injury and should be available for selection this week. Federico Valverde has enjoyed a stellar season with Real Madrid and could feature in midfield for Uruguay.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Mexico vs Uruguay Predicted XI

Mexico Predicted XI (4-3-3): Guillermo Ochoa; Javier Aguirre, Hector Moreno, Julio Cesar Dominguez, Jesus Gallardo; Sebastian Cordova, Hector Herrera, Orbelin Pineda; Marcelo Flores, Raul Jimenez, Jesus Corona

Ray Anderson @SunDevilRay23 Honored to host Mr. Fernando Sosa and the Uruguay National Soccer Team for their practices in advance of their game with Mexico this week in Glendale. Good luck friends! Honored to host Mr. Fernando Sosa and the Uruguay National Soccer Team for their practices in advance of their game with Mexico this week in Glendale. Good luck friends! https://t.co/dv9fh7fhAN

Uruguay Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Sergio Rochet; Matias Vina, Ronald Araujo, Diego Godin, Obdulio Varela; Matias Vecino, Lucas Torreira; Diego Rossi, Federico Valverde, Giorgian de Arrascaeta; Edinson Cavani

Mexico vs Uruguay Prediction

Uruguay have excelled in recent weeks and overcame daunting odds to qualify for the 2022 World Cup. The likes of Fererico Valverde and Ronald Araujo have come into their own this season and have a point to prove on Thursday.

Mexico can pack a punch on their day and have troubled La Celeste on several occasions in the past. Uruguay are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Mexico 1-3 Uruguay

