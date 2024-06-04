Mexico vs Uruguay prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2024

Mexico and Uruguay will step up their preparations ahead of the Copa America as they square off in Denver on Wednesday evening. A much-altered Mexican unit beat Bolivia 1-0 in their latest international friendly while Uruguay were held to a goalless draw by Costa Rica.

Mexico have been drawn alongside Ecuador, Jamaica and Venezuela in Group B of the Copa America. They have two tough tests to negotiate before the continental competition kicks off, with a friendly against the mighty Brazil to follow this Wednesday's clash against Uruguay.

El Tri will be looking to put their loss in the CONCACAF Nations League final to the USA behind them as they embark on yet another hunt for silverware.

Trending

Meanwhile, Uruguay will have their full squad available for selection on Wednesday. Save for the 0-0 draw against Costa Rica last weekend, Uruguay have managed to score in every game since their 2-0 defeat to Portugal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Marcelo Bielsa's men will challenge for the crown and the sheer talent they have in their ranks makes them a tough team to beat at the Copa America.

Mexico vs Uruguay Head-to-Head

Mexico and Uruguay have squared off 22 times in the past. El Tri have been the slightly more successful side with eight wins. Uruguay have won seven matches and seven games have ended as draws.

Uruguay have won four and lost just one of their last five meetings with Mexico in all competitions.

Mexico form guide: W-L-W-L-W

Uruguay form guide: D-L-D-W-W

Mexico vs Uruguay Team News

Mexico

As many as eight players made their international debuts for Mexico against Bolivia last weekend. But Jaime Lozano is expected to recall the seniors to the forefront here. The familiar trio of Jesus Gallardo, Hirving Lozano and Guillermo Ochoa will be missing as they haven't been called up.

Injuries: None

Suspensions: None

Doubtful: None

Uruguay

With the legendary Edinson Cavani announcing his retirement from international football, Liverpool frontman Darwin Nunez will lead the attack for Uruguay.

The Uruguayan side suffers from no shortage of top-tier talent although Ronald Araujo, Federico Valverde and Luis Suarez have been excused from Wednesday's clash.

Injuries: None

Suspensions: None

Doubtful: None

Mexico vs Uruguay Predicted Lineups

Mexico Predicted XI (4-3-3): Luis Malagon; Jorge Sanchez, Cesar Montes, Johan Vasquez, Gerardo Arteaga; Luis Chavez, Edson Alvarez, Erick Sanchez; Uriel Antuna, Santi Gimenez, Alexis Vega

Uruguay Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sergio Rochet; Bruno Mendez, Sebastian Caceres, Jose Maria Gimenez, Mathias Olivera; Rodrigo Bentancur, Manuel Ugarte, Cesar Araujo; Facundo Pellistri, Darwin Nunez, Brian Rodriguez

Mexico vs Uruguay Prediction

This has to be a fun contest to watch. Both teams will return to nearly full strength after fielding weakened units at the weekend. However, given Uruguay's star power, they will eke out a narrow victory here.

Prediction: Mexico 1-1 Uruguay