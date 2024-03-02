Mexico Women vs Paraguay Women Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd March 2024

Mexico Women will lock horns with Paraguay Women at BMO Stadium in the CONCACAF W Gold Cup on Sunday.

Mexico sent shockwaves across the tournament when they defeated host team USA 2-0 at Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson in Group A’s final matchday. That result moved them to top the group with seven points, while USA finished second with six points. Mexico will hope to bring that momentum to the quarterfinals.

La Tri have maintained their purple patch since September 2022, posting 18 wins and four draws in 22 matches. Their last setback dates to September 3, 2022 against New Zealand 1-0. Mexico won their last meeting against Paraguay 4-1 in October 2023 but lost the clash before it by 2-1. Both teams have met only three times.

Paraguay finished second in Group C with six points behind Canada (nine points). They opened their campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Costa Rica but suffered an embarrassing 4-0 defeat in their follow-up game against Canada. That setback didn’t mean Paraguay were too weak but showed Canada were simply formidable.

Las Guaraníes have been inconsistent in their performances for many months, winning five games and losing five others in their last 10 matches. Mexico challenge appears to be a tall order for Paraguay considering the South Americans’ uninspiring form. However, the one-off clash could yield surprises.

Mexico Women vs Paraguay Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Mexico have won twice and lost once in the three matches they have played against Paraguay.

Mexico have scored 10 goals and conceded three in their last three clashes with Paraguay.

Mexico have scored 14 goals and conceded once in their last five matches in all competitions.

Paraguay have scored 10 goals and conceded 12 in their last five matches in all competitions.

Mexico have won four times and drawn once in their last five matches while Paraguay have won twice, drawn once and lost twice. Form Guide: Mexico – W-W-D-W-W, Paraguay – W-L-W-L-D.

Mexico Women vs Paraguay Women Prediction

Jacqueline Ovalle and Mayra Pelayo have been impressive for Mexico, scoring three and two goals respectively as well as providing several assists. Five other players have scored one goal each for the side.

Jessica Martínez has been a torn in the flesh of many defenders. She boasts three goals alongside tons of misses. However, she remains Paraguay’s main attacking threat.

Mexico will likely come out on top based on form and momentum.

Prediction: Mexico Women 3-1 Paraguay Women

Mexico Women vs Paraguay Women Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Mexico Women

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Mexico Women to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Paraguay Women to score - Yes

