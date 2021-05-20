Micah Richards predicts Chelsea to miss out on Champions League spot this season

Former Manchester City and Aston Villa right-back Micah Richards has backed Liverpool and Leicester City to claim the final two spots in the top four of the Premier League ahead of Chelsea.

Liverpool will head into their final game against Crystal Palace this weekend on the back of an impressive 3-0 victory over Burnley at Turf Moore. The Reds cruised to victory over Sean Dyche's men thanks to goals from Roberto Firmino, Nathaniel Philipps and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Liverpool's latest victory took them to fourth place in the Premier League table, one point behind third-placed Chelsea, and level on points with Leicester City but ahead on goal difference.

Leicester City have managed to win just two of their last five games in the Premier League. Brendan Rodgers' side were favorites to qualify for the Champions League last month.

A 1-0 defeat to Chelsea on Tuesday night has left them at risk of missing out on Europe's elite competition next season. The Foxes face an out-of-form Tottenham side on Sunday.

Chelsea will have a tricky test on Sunday as they face Dean Smith's Aston Villa at Villa Park. Thomas Tuchel could rest a number of his star players on the final day of the season as he will have one eye on the Champions League final against Manchester City.

Because of Chelsea's UCL final reservations, Micah Richards believes Liverpool and Leicester will clinch the final two top-four spots at the expense of the Blues.

"I'm going to say Chelsea draw at Villa and Leicester beat Spurs. I think Liverpool will get the job done. If there's one turn that's what I can see happening. Just because Chelsea have now got their eye on the Champions League final," Richards told Sky Sports.

🗣 "The way Spurs played today, there's no hope for them." @MicahRichards predicts that Leicester City will beat Tottenham on the final day pic.twitter.com/QHM7MmkifO — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 19, 2021

Thomas Tuchel will be desperate to lead Chelsea to third place with a victory on the final day of the season

Chelsea v Leicester City - Premier League

Despite having one eye on the Champions League final, Thomas Tuchel will be desperate to claim victory over Aston Villa on the final day of the season.

𝟑𝐫𝐝 Chelsea

𝟒𝐭𝐡 Liverpool

𝟓𝐭𝐡 Leicester

𝟔𝐭𝐡 West Ham

𝟕𝐭𝐡 Spurs

𝟖𝐭𝐡 Everton

𝟗𝐭𝐡 Arsenal

𝟏𝟎𝐭𝐡 Leeds United



One more game. 🍿 pic.twitter.com/aHkj8xibDY — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) May 19, 2021

A win over Dean Smith's side would confirm third place in the Premier League table for the Blues, an improvement on their fourth-place finish last season under Frank Lampard.