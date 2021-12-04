Michael Carrick leaves Manchester United with his CV intact after unbeaten run

There’s no doubt Michael Carrick is a true Manchester United legend. That is despite the word ‘legend’ often abused several times, especially on social media.

The 40-year-old spent 15 years at Old Trafford following a move from Tottenham Hotspur. He rose from a player to an assistant coach and eventually a caretaker manager.

Carrick played 464 games for The Devils. He won five Premier League titles, the FA Cup, two League Cups, the Europa League, the Champions League and the Club World Cup.

In the last two weeks, though, his contributions to the club have come from the dugout. Following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the former midfielder stepped in, and helped keep the dressing room stable.

Manchester United @ManUtd

A coach.

A manager.



But above all else, a genuine Manchester United legend.



Thank you, Michael ❤️



Michael Carrick brings back stability to Manchester United

Things were falling apart in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s last days as Manchester United boss. The Red Devils failed to win a home game in the Premier League in almost three months.

The team also suffered damaging defeats to Leicester City and Watford, and got battered by rivals Manchester City and Liverpool.

Carrick, though, has managed to restore confidence by bringing back stability. In his three games in charge. He guided the Red Devils to victory at Villarreal in the Champions League. That helped United seal their place in the Round of 16 with a game to spare. Carrick’s men also drew with Chelsea, and registered a come-from-behind win against Arsenal in the Premier League.

The club risked falling apart due to the managerial void after Solskjaer departed. Without Carrick’s intervention, United could’ve found themselves out of contention for a top-four place even before Ralf Rangnick’s arrival.

Squawka Football @Squawka Man Utd have now won more Premier League games against Arsenal under Michael Carrick (1) than they did under Ole Gunnar Solskjær (0).



Over to you, Ralf. 🤝 Man Utd have now won more Premier League games against Arsenal under Michael Carrick (1) than they did under Ole Gunnar Solskjær (0).Over to you, Ralf. 🤝 https://t.co/NqiXeT0HuA

Carrick leaves United with his CV intact

Michael Carrick announced his departure from Manchester United immediately after Thursday’s 3-2 win over Arsenal at Old Trafford.

The ex-midfielder was one of the coaches whose reputation was damaged, alongside Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, after the club’s disappointing run of form this season. However, Carrick managed to turn things around for himself after going unbeaten as caretaker manager. Now he is leaving with his CV intact and head held high.

"My time at this great club will always rank as the best years of my career,” Carrick said, as quoted by Sky Sports.

“When I first signed over 15 years ago, I never in my wildest dreams could have imagined winning so many trophies and I will certainly never forget the fantastic memories both as a player and as a member of the coaching team.

"I am, and will always be, a Manchester United fan and will come to as many matches as possible. I would like to wish Ralf, the staff, the players and the fans all the best for the future and I look forward to being in the stands and supporting the boys as a fan."

Michael Carrick leaves with his head held high, having brought stability to a wrecked team. Now,he can resume his managerial career elsewhere with less pressure and move up the ladder.

Edited by Bhargav