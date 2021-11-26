"We'll have a plan" - Michael Carrick on how Manchester United can try to beat Chelsea

After a 2-0 victory over Villarreal in the Champions League midweek, Michael Carrick will now have to prepare his men for a fixture against Chelsea. United face a daunting opponent in Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea side who currently sit atop the Premier League. The Blues also boast the stingiest defense in the land. Chelsea have let in only four top-flight goals this season after 12 rounds of fixtures.

Manchester United are in poor form domestically. Despite coming into the weekend after a win in Europe, the Red Devils might find themselves outside the top half of the league this weekend. A win would mean Chelsea opening up a fifteen-point gap between themselves and United. It would effectively knock United out of the title race before even a third of league football has been played.

This would be unacceptable to Manchester United fans and a win would be required by any means necessary. When asked about the crunch match against Chelsea and if he had plans for the high-flying Blues by Sky sports, Carrick replied:

"We have a plan, we go into every game having a plan. We’ll try and find a way, we’ll go there massively positive like we did on Tuesday night. We went there looking to win, looking forward to the game on Tuesday and we’ll go to Chelsea in the same way."

United fans will hope Michael Carrick does have a plan against a Chelsea side that has looked unstoppable since the appointment of Thomas Tuchel.

Unavailable players for Chelsea and Manchester United clash

Manchester United have confirmed they will make the journey to Stamford Bridge without Paul Pogba, Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane.

Pogba is currently sidelined after being injured while on international duty. Varane's thigh injury during the game against Atalanta has put him out of contention as well. Maguire's red card in their defeat against Watford means the captain will be suspended for this clash.

Other doubtful players include Mason Greenwood, who caught the coronavirus, as well as Edinson Cavani and Luke Shaw, who may be deemed unfit for the outing.

Chelsea will welcome the Red Devils without Ben Chilwell and N'Golo Kante, both of whom were injured in the match-up against Juventus. Mateo Kovacic, who is also out injured, won't be making an appearance either. Kai Havertz missed out on the Juventus game due to injury, and he'll be a doubt for the clash with United.

