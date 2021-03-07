Michael Owen backs Manchester City to beat Manchester United 3-1 

Former Liverpool and Manchester United striker Michael Owen has backed Manchester City to beat fierce rivals Manchester United 3-1 in the Premier League on Sunday.

Manchester City have embarked on a 21-game winning streak in all competitions. Pep Guardiola's side are the clear favorites to win the Premier League title this season and are 12 points ahead of second-placed Leicester right now. A win over Manchester United on Sunday would take them a step closer to the title.

"Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has come in for a bit of criticism in recent weeks due to his side's under-par record against the top six. However, when you look at how United set up, it's no real surprise. They simply don't get to dictate the territory against these sides and ultimately that can lead to a stalemate," said Owen on BetVictor.

Manchester United head into Sunday's game on the back of three consecutive 0-0 draws in all competitions. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side were at the top of the Premier League table in January but have struggled in recent games.

A run of two victories and four draws in their last six Premier League games has left them fourteen points behind Manchester City, and two points behind second-placed Leicester, albeit with a game in hand over Brendan Rodgers' side.

Owen continued:

"However, one side that will happily dominate possession is City. They cant play any other way, so I expect United to be pinned back from the outset. Ole will hope his side can utilise their excellent counter-attack and I believe it's likely they'll score."

"However, I just can't see them keeping City out and think this will be the end of Manchester United's magnificent away run."

Not great results against the top 6 for Man Utd this season. pic.twitter.com/ktFCTWuEec — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) February 28, 2021

Manchester United may get dragged into a dogfight for Champions League places

Crystal Palace v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United's recent run of form makes it almost impossible to believe they can come away with a positive result at the Etihad on Sunday. A loss to Pep Guardiola's men would see Manchester United fall into a massive battle to qualify for the Champions League this season.

Manchester United give David de Gea update and team news ahead of City fixture #mufc https://t.co/YtIsfI65Yj — Man United News (@ManUtdMEN) March 5, 2021

Manchester United are currently in third place in the Premier League table and are just four points ahead of fourth-placed Chelsea.

The fall for Manchester United has been catastrophic in recent weeks. Manchester United will be eager to improve on their third-place finish from last season.