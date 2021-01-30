Michael Owen predicts the result for Chelsea vs Burnley Premier League clash

Chelsea take on Burnley at Stamford Bridge on Sunday in what will be Thomas Tuchel's second match in charge of the Blues. Chelsea drew 0-0 against Wolverhampton Wanderers in their last match while Burnley secured an enterprising 3-2 victory over Aston Villa.

This could prove to be a tricky encounter for Thomas Tuchel. However, Michael Owen has backed the Blues to secure a clinical 2-0 win over the Clarets.

Speaking to BetVictor, Owen said:

"Thomas Tuchel would’ve hoped for a better result in his first match as Chelsea manager. However, he was only hours into the job prior to Wednesday’s 0-0 draw at home to Wolves, so he should have his players better drilled ahead of this.

Burnley are turning into ‘smash and grab’ specialists, however, with a few days training now under the new manager’s belt, I think Chelsea will have enough to get the points."

Nothing but beautiful content in the top 5 goals against Burnley 🔥 But which is your favourite strike? ⚽ pic.twitter.com/fuSBPmgpWe — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 29, 2021

The former Borussia Dortmund and PSG manager will be hoping for a positive result on Sunday to kickstart Chelsea's season once again.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel will be hoping to get the best out of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz

Timo Werner has not been at his best for Chelsea this season

Having arrived with a lot of expectations from the Bundesliga, the German duo of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz have really struggled to adapt themselves and put in good performances for Chelsea this season.

Although Werner was left on the bench for Tuchel's first match in charge, the German manager was confident that the forward would soon hit his straps at Chelsea. Speaking to reporters after their match against Wolves, Tuchel said:

"Right now it’s important to rebuild his trust in himself (Werner) and to find a smile on his face and stop doubting too much. It’s my job to do this, to help him with this and then to find also a position where we can use his strengths."

"Can we develop movements, patterns, behaviour to use his quality in narrow spaces? That’s my job and I’m absolutely convinced [we can] because the guy is open, the guy is friendly and the guy is eager to learn."

Thomas Tuchel on Timo Werner:



"We need a good position for him so that he can play a bit between the left wing and the centre forward and we can get him behind the last line there at speed. He just needs confidence and a smile again."



[via @SkySportDE] — Absolute Chelsea (@AbsoluteChelsea) January 28, 2021

The Blues have an expensively assembled squad and it will be up to Thomas Tuchel to get all the players firing in unison. A win against Burnley will definitely ease some nerves and reinvigorate Chelsea's push for a top 4 finish.