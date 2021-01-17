Michael Owen predicts the result for Liverpool vs Manchester United

Former Liverpool and Manchester United striker Michael Owen gave his prediction for the Premier League giants' top-of-the-table clash on Sunday evening. Owen believes the two title rivals will play out a draw when they meet at Anfield.

Manchester United travel to Anfield to face Liverpool on Sunday on the back of a 1-0 victory over Burnley on Tuesday which saw them move three points ahead of Jurgen Klopp's side in the Premier League table.

The Red Devils are currently at the top of the table, and a win on Sunday against the reigning Premier League champions would mark them as the favorites to win the title this season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are the form team in the English top flight, winning nine and drawing two of their last eleven games in the League. Liverpool on the other hand have endured a poor run of form which has seen them win just two of their last five games.

Jurgen Klopp's side have suffered from a massive defensive injury crisis this season, which has seen the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez ruled out for a lengthy period of time.

Michael Owen however, believes that Liverpool's impressive home record, and motivation for the big fixtures will help them raise their performance against United, and could lead to the two clubs sharing the spoils.

"Well this is certainly a Super Sunday! Manchester United travel to Anfild one place above their old rivals in top spot," Owen told BetVictor

"It's been some turnaround for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men and a win here would certainly cement their place in the title race. Liverpool's mighty home record stands at 67 games unbeaten in the Premier League and Jurgen Klopp will be trying to treat this one as just another game in their quest for back to back Premier League titles."

Southampton v Liverpool - Premier League

Michael Owen has backed Liverpool to continue their impressive home form against Manchester United on Sunday. The former England striker believes there could be clash of playing styles as both clubs prefer to play fast-paced, counter-attacking football, which could result in the match ending in a stale-mate.

"Personally, I don't see that run ending here although I do think it will be tight. Both teams love to play counter-attacking football so I don't think this one could be a case of cat and mouse."

"I think both sides are likely to give up some territory so they can execute their counter-attacks and if this materialises, I reckon we could be in for a stalemate at Anfield."

1. Manchester United - 36 PTS

2. Liverpool - 33 PTS



Domingo (17:30h)

A draw between Manchester United and Liverpool for Sunday could prove to be a huge boost for the likes of Manchester City, Tottenham, Chelsea who are looking to close the gap on United and Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table.