Michael Owen predicts the result for Southampton vs Liverpool

Former Liverpool and Stoke City striker Michael Owen has predicted the result for the Southampton vs Liverpool game to be played on Tuesday.

Southampton are set to play hosts to Liverpool at the St. Mary's Stadium on Tuesday in their latest Premier League game, and Owen, in his column for BetVictor, has had his say on who will triumph.

Owen, regarded as one of the best strikers in the world during his prime, predicted a win for Liverpool over Ralph Hasenhuttl's Southampton.

The 41-year old pointed out that Liverpool had dropped four points in their last two games.

"Liverpool arrive here after dropping 4 points in their last 2 matches. They come up against a Southampton side that have also drawn successive matches, both ending 0-0."

Owen admitted that it had been great to see summer signing Thiago return from injury for Liverpool against Newcastle United.

"It was great to see Thiago returning from injury against Newcastle. I think he's a wonderful player and will just get better and better."

Ultimately, Owen predicted a win for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

"With that in mind, I think Liverpool will have enough here. Southampton simply aren't scoring enough goals at the moment and I could see the Reds winning this one comfortably."

Advertisement

Liverpool sit at the top of the Premier League table and are only ahead of second-placed Manchester United on goal difference.

👀 Man Utd go level on points with Liverpool at the top of the #PL pic.twitter.com/gFi3tHWtDR — Premier League (@premierleague) January 1, 2021

Liverpool's faltering title defense under further threat after successive draws

Newcastle United v Liverpool - Premier League

Jurgen Klopp's side endured disappointing draws against West Bromwich Albion and Newcastle United in their last two league games, and these draws could prove to be crucial.

Southampton have been highly impressive under the management of Ralph Hasenhuttl, who has often been compared to Klopp. Thiago Alcantara's return could be key, with the midfielder seen as one of the best in the world when he is fit and firing.

Advertisement

The Spain international joined Liverpool from Bayern Munich in the summer in a highly-anticipated move, but injuries have meant that the 29-year-old has been restricted to only three appearances for the club so far.

Attacker Diogo Jota, another summer signing, had an impressive start to the season but is out injured currently.

Also Read: 10 best forwards in Serie A this year (2020)