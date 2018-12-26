Premier League 2018-19: Mid-season review

Who will lift the elusive Premier League trophy come May?

The Premier League has reached the halfway point and it as exciting and nerve-racking as ever.

Money has been splashed, managers have been sacked, records have been broken and upsets have been a common fixture this season. Liverpool lead the Premier League table on Boxing Day, but current holders Manchester City are not too far behind the Merseyside club.

Here, we try to provide a holistic review of the English Premier League so far, looking at it from different angles.

Transfers and business

Alisson Becker is certainly miles ahead of Loris Karius!

June always comes in with a lot of hope for clubs in England year in, year out as they get to open their large coffers and let loose on a hapless and inflated transfer market. This season was no different.

July 19th was the day when Liverpool smashed the world transfer record for a goalkeeper by paying north of €62mn for then Roma and Brazil sensation, Alisson Becker. A few days passed and on the 8th of August, Chelsea broke the same record to smithereens as they paid €75mn for Spain and Athletic Bilbao keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, after Thibaut Courtois jumped ship from London to Madrid.

Manchester City were the talk of the town again as they strengthened an already strong squad by adding creative midfielder and Algerian superstar Riyad Mahrez for a club record €67.8mn.

Liverpool had to pay up for Naby Keita as he joined from RB Leipzig after signing on last summer itself. Naby was joined in midfield by defensive midfielder Fabinho and a certain Xherdan Shaqiri, giving the Merseyside club a well rounded squad to compete for all the silverware.

Manchester United were not far from the heat as they snapped up Fred and Diogo Dalot. But they failed to bring in a centre back that Jose Mourinho kept craving for.

Arsenal went through a sea change after club legend Arsene Wenger resigned from his post and let Unai Emery take the helm of a seemingly sinking ship. Lucas Torreira, Bernd Leno, Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Matteo Guendouzi were added to the side on a small budget, but they have been the ones making the most impact for the North London side.

Chelsea also snapped up midfield metronome Jorginho from Napoli whilst also stealing the headlines when they brought in Mateo Kovacic on loan from Real Madrid.

Tottenham became the first club in all of Europe to not sign a single player in the summer transfer window since it was introduced in 2003.

Newly promoted sides Fulham, Cardiff and Wolves didn't hold back as they spent millions of pounds on revamping their sides for the top tier of English football.

A lot of mid-table clubs also broke their record signing fees for better and versatile talent from across the globe, giving the Premier League an edge over the rest of the top 5 European competitions.

