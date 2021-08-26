Middlesbrough vs Blackburn Rovers prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Middlesbrough host Blackburn Rovers at Riverside Stadium, with three points on the line in the EFL Championship.

The home side come into the game on the back of a goalless draw away to Derby County last Sunday.

Blackburn Rovers suffered a 2-1 defeat to West Bromwich Albion on home turf. Alex Mowatt and Matt Phillips scored first-half goals to help the Baggies pick up all three points.

🏟️ Enjoy a Ground Tour of Ewood Park this Saturday!



🌹 Take a look behind the scenes and celebrate the history of our football club.#Rovers 🔵⚪️ — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) August 26, 2021

Despite the defeat, the Lancashire outfit are still fairly comfortable in ninth spot with seven points picked up from four matches so far. Middlesbrough are three places and two points below.

Middlesbrough vs Blackburn Rovers Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on 137 occasions in the past and Blackburn Rovers have a better record with 50 wins to their name.

Middlesbrough were victorious on 39 occasions while 38 previous matches ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in January when a lone strike by Joe Rothwell was enough to give Blackburn Rovers a 1-0 away win in the the Championship last term.

The hosts have won just one of their last five competitive fixtures this term while Blackburn Rovers have two wins to their name.

Middlesbrough form guide (all competitions): D-L-W-L-D

Blackburn Rovers form guide (all competitions): L-W-D-L-W

Middlesbrough vs Blackburn Rovers Team News

Middlesbrough

The hosts have Sammy Ameobi and Marcus Browne (ACL) sidelined by injuries. Duncan Watmore will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability.

There are no suspension concerns for the Boro.

Injuries: Sammy Ameobi, Marcus Browne

Suspension: None

Doubtful: Duncan Watmore

Blackburn Rovers

Ryan Nambe (hamstring), Joe-Rankin Costello (ankle), Bradley Dack (ACL), Scott Wharton (Achilles) and Bradley Johnson have all been sidelined by fitness issues.

Injuries: Ryan Nambe, Joe-Rankin Costello, Bradley Dack, Scott Wharton, Bradley Johnson

Suspension: None

Middlesbrough vs Blackburn Rovers Predicted XI

Middlesbrough Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Joe Lumley (GK); Marc Bola, Dael Fry, Paddy McNair, Anfernee Dijksteel; Sam Morsy; Isiaih Jones, Matt Crooks, Marcus Tavernier, Lee Peltier; Uche Ikpeazu

Young #Boro fan Joey was rushed to hospital from the away end at Pride Park on Saturday, so it was great to see him with a smile on his face for a special visit today 😁 #UTB pic.twitter.com/vIrUNxMuqd — Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) August 26, 2021

Blackburn Rovers Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Thomas Kaminski (GK); Harry Pickering, Daniel Ayala, Darragh Lenihan, Hayden Carter; Joe Rothwell, Lewis Travis; Ben Brereton, Leighton Clarkson, John Buckley; Sam Gallagher

Middlesbrough vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction

Home advantage gives Middlesbrough a slight edge but the hosts have been too inconsistent to bank on.

Blackburn, for their part, have also not been too impressive so we reckon that both sides could cancel themselves out in a game of few chances.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 1-1 Blackburn Rovers

Also See: Fabrizio Romano Exclusive: 5 biggest transfers which could happen before deadline day

Fabrizio Romano is now on Sportskeeda! Click here to check out his latest exclusive content

Edited by Shardul Sant