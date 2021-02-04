Middlesbrough vs Brentford prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Middlesbrough are set to play host to Brentford at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday for their latest EFL Championship fixture.

Middlesbrough come into this game on the back of a 0-0 draw against ten-man Norwich City last Saturday at Carrow Road. The Canaries had star attacker Emiliano Buendia sent off in the second-half, but managed to hold on to a draw.

Brentford, on the other hand, beat Dean Holden's Bristol City 3-2 yesterday at the Brentford Community Stadium. Goals from Spanish winger Sergi Canos, star striker Ivan Toney and Iran international Saman Ghoddos ensured victory for the Bees. Defender Zak Vyner and Bermuda international Nahki Wells scored the consolation goals for Bristol City.

Middlesbrough vs Brentford Head-to-Head

In 14 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Middlesbrough hold the clear advantage. They have won seven games, lost four and drawn three.

The two clubs last faced each other last month in the 3rd round of the FA Cup, with Brentford beating Middlesbrough 2-1. Young attacker Halil Dervisoglu, now on loan at Galatasaray, and midfielder Saman Ghoddos scored the goals which secured the win for Brentford. Young winger Sam Folarin scored the sole goal for Middlesbrough.

Middlesbrough form guide in the EFL Championship: D-L-L-W-L

Brentford form guide in the EFL Championship: W-W-D-W-W

Middlesbrough vs Brentford Team News

Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock will be unable to call upon the services of Dutch right-back Anfernee Dijksteel, young attacker Marcus Tavernier and forward Marcus Browne, who are all nursing injuries.

Injured: Anfernee Dijksteel, Marcus Tavernier, Marcus Browne

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Brentford

Meanwhile, Brentford will be without Swedish centre-back Pontus Jansson, Denmark international Christian Norgaard and midfielder Shandon Baptiste, who are all injured. There are doubts over the availability of winger Bryan Mbeumo and midfielder Josh Dasilva.

Injured: Shandon Baptiste, Pontus Jansson, Christian Norgaard

Doubtful: Bryan Mbeumo, Josh Dasilva

Suspended: None

Middlesbrough vs Brentford Predicted XI

Middlesbrough Predicted XI (4-5-1): Marcus Bettinelli, Darnell Fisher, Dael Fry, Paddy McNair, Marc Bola, Djed Spence, Sam Morsy, Neeskens Kebano, Duncan Watmore, Marvin Johnson, Yannick Bolasie

Brentford Predicted XI (4-3-3): David Raya, Henrik Dalsgaard, Ethan Pinnock, Mads Bech Sorensen, Rico Henry, Saman Ghoddos, Vitaly Janelt, Mathias Jensen, Tariqe Fosu, Ivan Toney, Sergi Canos

Middlesbrough vs Brentford Prediction

Middlesbrough are 7th in the league table, but have won only one of their last five league games. Neil Warnock's side have signed forward Yannick Bolasie on loan from Everton in January, and he could prove to be crucial.

Brentford, on the other hand, are flying. Thomas Frank's side are 2nd in the league, four points behind Norwich City with a game in hand. Despite missing some key players against Bristol City, they managed to win the game, and the Bees are in ominous form.

Brentford and their striker Ivan Toney have been stunning in recent weeks, and they should be able triumph in this game.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 0-2 Brentford

